What's The Future Of Satellite Technology?

Do you often think about the future of satellite technology? Do you have questions about what’s to come in this industry? Do you wonder if you’ll be able to use the technology to your advantage at some point down the road?

When it comes to the future of satellite technology, there is no way of knowing what to expect. However, it’s safe to assume that there are a few trends that will continue to pick up steam in the months and years to come.

In many ways, satellite technology is the same as digital photography. As each year goes by, it seems that old technology continues to fall more and more out of favor.

With all this in mind, let’s examine some of the many things that could happen with satellite technology in the future.

1. Satellite Companies Will Continue to Take Advantage

Let’s face it: satellite technology is not a trend. Instead, it’s here to stay. What we experienced in the past may not be the same as what we experience in the future, but the growth will definitely remain.

Here’s an interesting excerpt from a Skycasters press release published in 2009:

“The 2009 “State of the Satellite Industry Report” prepared by Fultron Corp for the Satellite Industry Association reports that worldwide managed network services, including VSAT broadband satellite Internet, which is Skycasters’ arena, doubled in revenue in the past five years. Skycasters is seeing whole new sectors open up.”

It’s interesting to see that the industry was growing so fast nearly 10 years ago. It’s also interesting to note that the pace has not slowed down since then.

2. Personal Satellite Technology is Growing

Do you remember the days when satellites were reserved for government purposes and only the richest of companies? Well, this is a thing of the past. In today’s day and age, personal satellite technology is growing at a rapid pace.

This is similar to the growth we’ve experienced with drones. In the early days, no one thought these vehicles would become so popular. However, as the days turned to months, everything came together.

A 2016 article published by The Conversation details the type of personal satellites that are growing in popularity:

“The “Cube” here simply refers to the satellite’s shape. The most common CubeSat (the so-called “1U” satellite) is a 10 cm (roughly 4 inches) cube, so small that a single CubeSat could easily be mistaken for a paperweight on your desk. These mini, modular satellites can fit in a launch vehicle’s formerly “wasted space.” Multiples can be deployed in combination for more complex missions than could be achieved by one CubeSat alone.”

This technology is no longer a dream. It’s the here and now, with more people than ever wondering how they can use these satellites in their personal life.

3. Satellites for Mobile Applications

With each passing day, satellite technology takes another step forward. In the future, we can expect to see this being used in a growing number of mobile applications.

For example, it can be a challenge to implement a satellite system on a moving vehicle. Fortunately, there are many research institutions working on this problem, as outlined by Science Daily:

“The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS in Erlangen is involved with three working groups. For mobile communications, researchers have to overcome several hurdles. The first issue is to shift and position the satellite antenna on a moving car quickly enough so that it always keeps the satellites in view. This involves high precision: it can only move by a maximum of 0.2 degrees from the focus of the satellite. Even just getting into a car moves it more, though. The partners have therefore developed algorithms for a mechanism which can move the antenna precisely and quickly.”

It’s these types of things that have so many people excited about the future of satellite technology. What was once impossible a few years back now seems like reality.

Conclusion