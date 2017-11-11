What's the Payoff? What do you gain from not having / not doing / not being?

Do you remember my post about Déjà Vu People?

A Déjà Vu person explains the same dreams, goals, resolutions, challenges, issues, collection of desires over and over again. Very often year after year. With no tangible results.

If you recognise such a trait in your behaviour, the powerful question you might then ask yourself is this one: What's the payoff?

We don’t keep repeating behaviour patterns unless on some level we get something good from the behaviour.

What's the payoff of:

What's the payoff of not achieving all these tangible results you want?

If you truly want to shift your life, be courageously honest with yourself. What do you gain from NOT HAVING / NOT DOING / NOT BEING?

Be also courageously honest about all the creative excuses you have ready to answer that payoff question. Well, what’s the payoff of having such a list of creative excuses?

We might be totally unaware of the reasons why we continue to walk the same path of not achieving and rely on the same old excuses.

What's your reason?

What's the payoff?

If you truly want to shift your life, be courageously honest with yourself.

