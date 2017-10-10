What's the Perfect Time to Become an Entrepreneur?

No matter how well you try to time it, there's no perfect time to start a business.

If you’re like most Americans, you’ve thought about starting your own business at some point, but you never actually followed through. Maybe you never had a solid idea, or maybe you decided against it for personal reasons, but it’s more likely that you never found the perfect time to start.

But wait—what would this “perfect” time to start look like, anyway?

For most people, it would look something like this:

· Between job opportunities. Jobs often interfere with your conceptions of starting a business. You wouldn’t want to quit a good job, so the most logical time to start a business is when one has ended and before another one begins, right? These openings are rarer than you think.

· Financially stable. Starting a business while you’re in debt or can’t pay your bills is a bad idea. You need some measure of financial stability in place—but if you’re waiting until your current job has ended, that can make things especially difficult.

· A perfect idea in place. Most aspiring entrepreneurs are waiting for the “perfect” idea to come along—but that takes inspiration, knowledge, and luck, and there’s no guarantee if and when it’s going to show up.

· The right people to support you. I understand the desire to wait until you have the perfect team in place to help you—including partners and family members/friends—but you won’t always have an ideal support system.

· Little to no other responsibilities. You might also be waiting for a time when you have no other responsibilities, like taking care of the family or managing your property.

When they’re all listed out like this, it looks a bit ridiculous, right? That’s because it’s nearly impossible to see more than one or two of these at the same time; some people are never financially stable, and will always have “other” responsibilities.