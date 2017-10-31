What’s To Become of Influencer Marketing?

SocialMedia.Market Influencer Marketing

Digital marketing is a rapidly changing industry, constantly evolving to stay on par with the rising tech. To ride the wave of innovations, brands have to constantly adjust their strategies and approaches to find a better way to engage their audiences. With the rise of mobile devices two years ago, there was a shift that led to another means of reaching and relating with potential clients. Currently social media channels rule the day, giving a rise to influencer marketing.

The Rise of Influencer Marketing

While the form of influencer marketing was known for centuries with celebrities endorsing the products, social media created an approachable, accessible, and humanized dimension for the strategy. In 2017 the interest of individuals and businesses in influencer marketing has grown with a 325% increase in Google searches.

It was all brought by the evolvement of social medias. Currently, there are almost 3 billion social media users globally, with an expected increase of 1 million users daily. In 2016 Facebook was able to influence 62% of consumers, a 10% growth from 2015. The numbers are expected to rise significantly by the end of 2017.

With social media anyone can become an influencer. All one needs is a growing number of followers who are ready to interact with the content. Influencers have millions of subscribers — simply check the current rates on Socialblade. It’s an immersive opportunity for brand promotion, and marketers are already sizing it. According to a recent survey, 84% of marketers are going to start at least one influencer marketing campaign in the next 12 months.

The pitfalls of Influencer Marketing

Despite all the hype around influencer marketing, there are several downsides related to the strategy. There are always the issues of fraud, uncertain pricing models, complicated transactions, complex partnership relations. Influencer marketing consumes too much of time and resources, making it difficult for smaller companies to navigate the industry. Measurement and tracking issue is another challenge that is yet to be solved. Launching a campaign with multiple influencers is always a challenge. Marketers have to keep track on what the influencers are up to, how they perform and convert to leads. Not an easy task without standardisation, which the industry still lacks.

Solving Influencer Marketing Challenges with Blockchain and Smart Contracts

Touted as the next best thing after the invention of the Internet itself, the Blockchain technology is to become a tipping point that will change the digital world forever. So far, the blockchain technology is being adopted in many industries, digital marketing included. There are already several blockchain initiatives among the major industry players. Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Tech Lab has already developed a working group to estimate the potential of blockchain tech for the ad tech industry. Blockchain provides the means to solve the ever existing problem of the ad fraud. The new and fresh influencer marketing sphere also wouldn’t be left behind. There is already a soon-to-be-released blockchain-based influencer marketing solution, SocialMedia.Market. The company is employing the smart contract technology to solve safety issues with payments: they will ensure that the payment is secured through an escrow system, and once the obligations are met it is released to the influencer. Therefore, neither the influencer nor the advertiser hold the control over the payments. It is subjected to fulfilment of contract obligations.

Smart contracts will also ensure swifter arbitration of disputes between influencers and advertisers. Moreover, the utilization of the blockchain technology allows to measure and analyze the campaign stats in a convenient way. The available solution is already designed to provide tools for effective ROI measurement.

The Future of Influencer Marketing