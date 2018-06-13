Please Stand For Our New National Anthem: 'What's Up, Bootlickers?'

All right, I don’t got long. I’m a dad, so I got a kid to take care of. What’s up, bootlickers?

I haven’t seen ya’ll since the campout. I’ve got something to say, right? I’m tired of this fucking shit. I’m a father, I’m a veteran, and I’m an anarchist. Those are three people you don’t want to piss off, all right? I’m tired of children getting attacked in the streets. I’m tired of them sleeping in the fucking streets. I’m tired of seeing the very people that I swore to defend get attacked by the state.

So like I said out there, y’all need to close your fucking beaks and start moving your feet and get shit done. Take resources and put them in the hands of people who need them, all right? Seriously. What the fuck is wrong with y’all?

Who the fuck are y’all to justify letting people die in the streets with your policies and your laws and your legislation. How do you justify that, killing people? I swore to give my life to defend the people from all forms of oppression. Eventually, the shit’s gonna stop. Because when it’s our turn, we won’t “make excuses for the terror.” Marx.