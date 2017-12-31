What's Your 2018 Anthem?

With 2018 right around the corner, it is time to reflect upon this year and set some goals for the next. Below are a list of 2017 songs you can consider to be your anthem in ringing in the New Year.

1. If you’re in a bad dating phase - “New Rules” by Dua Lipa

If you’re in a bad dating phase, you should contemplate Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.” Urging listeners to, for example, not “pick up the phone / you know he’s only calling ‘cause he’s drunk and alone,” Dua Lipa provides some good thoughts on modern romance. Her rich and deep vocals paint a colorful story of someone trying to get out from under another’s love spell.

2. If you are afraid to be yourself - “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato

If you’re afraid to be your true self, take on the attitude of Demi Lovato in her hit, “Sorry Not Sorry.” “Baby,” she is “not sorry” about showing off her best self to haters, exes and the like. So, post a good selfie. Rock that new outfit. Work it and be you.

3. If you’re trying to force something in life - “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

If you’re trying to force something in life, listen to “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line. Rexha’s soft but strong vocals smoothly complement Florida Georgia Line’s rich Southern sound. As they sing, “if it’s meant to be / it’ll be / it’ll be / baby, just let it be,” they provide some good guidance to their audience, as the Beatles have done before.

4. If you unnecessarily internalize other people’s problems - “It Ain’t Me” by Kygo, Selena Gomez

If you unnecessarily internalize other people’s problems, also internalize the lyrics of “It Ain’t Me” by Kygo and Selena Gomez. The song tells the tale of someone who is fed up with consistently having to take care of a ne’er-do-well other. In this regard, Gomez sings, “Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? . . . It ain’t me.” Of course, be sure to take the language in this song figuratively, selectively and appropriately. Always use your best judgment in helping a friend. If they really need your help, there are many avenues you can take to give it.

5. If you are closed off to love and friendship - “Feels” by Calvin Harris (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean)

If you’re closed off to love and friendship, don’t be, recommends Calvin Harris in his smash tune “Feels,” featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean. Simply put, Perry sings, “don’t be afraid to catch feels.” A life is not fully lived without them.

Welcome, 2018!

