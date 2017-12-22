Wheelchair Decoy

What becomes apparent is that the reference to wheelchairs in the bill is a diversionary tactic to distract from an attempt to open up the wilderness to a deluge of commercial vehicular traffic. It is a move contrary to the spirit as well as the letter of the 1964 Wilderness Act. That law sets aside some 110 million acres of unspoiled public lands to be preserved in their natural state for posterity. Emphasis is on access by foot so as not to shatter the land’s hypnotic solitude. There are no permanent structures or roads other than possibly short trails to accommodate wheelchair users. Visitors are obligated to leave the terrain as they found it—undisturbed for future generations. Mechanized travel is generally prohibited except for wheelchairs and emergency vehicles. To business-minded Republican lawmakers, undeveloped land is a commodity not to be squandered. The existential experience from interaction with pristine wilderness appears to be lost on them as they try to whittle away at restrictions on commercial activity. They bridle at a policy geared more to quality than quantity, to aesthetics rather than entrepreneurship. It is not enough that there are millions of acres of undeveloped federal lands open to commercial outfitters. Users of motorized bikes and off-road vehicles have plenty of leeway for exploration of the nation’s back country without encroaching on specially protected wilderness.