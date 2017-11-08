When A King Doesn’t Listen

There is an African proverb which says: “A king that never puts his ear to the people is not listened to.” African proverbs contain a great deal of wisdom and despite the fact that these proverbs have been around for several centuries they are still very applicable to present day situations. This proverb, for example, is precisely what is happening in Togo. The people of Togo are demanding that Faure Gnassingbé leave because of the years of abuse that they have suffered under his and his father’s dictatorship. For years Faure ignored the suffering of his people, and as the proverb explains, when those in power do not listen to the people then the people will not listen to the ones who are in power.

This is what is happening in Togo. Faure wants to extend his presidency for another term, but the people of Togo won’t allow it because as far as they are concerned he has long overstayed his welcome. Nothing that Faure says can convince them otherwise. The people of Togo are demanding “Faure Must Go.” Faure attempted to ban weekday demonstrations, but the protesters defied this ban forcing the government to scrap the ban altogether. Faure complains to the country that technology has depicted him as “a bloody dictator.” But Faure’s complaint is ignored by the Togolese people, many of whom bear scars that are a testament to the bloody nature of Faure’s regime. Like the proverb says, the Togolese people have been ignored by the dictator, so now it’s the dictator’s turn to be ignored by the people.

There is a certain madness that goes along with being a dictator. Many of these dictators lose touch with reality and behave in erratic ways. This is why Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia could proclaim that he would rule for one billion years. Jean-Bédel Bokassa became so disconnected from reality that he crowned himself as emperor of the newly renamed Central African Empire because being the emperor of the Central African Republic was not good enough for his ego. Eric Gairy of Grenada believed that UFOs were real and he spoke before the United Nations about the need to launch an international investigation into UFOs. The issue of proving the existence of UFOs was more important to Gairy than the poverty, unemployed, and failing infrastructure in his own country.

Faure Gnassingbé is another one of those dictators that has lost touch with reality and has found himself doing all sorts of illogical things in a failing attempt to stay in power. In July of this year the government of Togo decided to have a multi-religious purification ceremony to rid the nation of its violent past and to promote reconciliation, as if sacrificing chickens and goats would have made the people of Togo suddenly forget their misery. Dutty Boukman, the great revolutionary leader from Jamaica, invoked the spirits in a voodoo ceremony that inspired a revolt which led to Haiti winning its independence from France. Faure, on the other hand, carries out voodoo ceremonies to invoke the spirits of the very people that his regime has murdered so that his regime can continue to murder more Togolese.