When an Open Book is Fiction: Detecting Dishonesty on a Date

You are delighted by your new paramour´s transparency. But is all of it true? As much as you want to take the plunge of trust, don´t believe everything you hear. Pacing, presentation, and pauses provide several ways to detect deception.

Hearing is Believing

You listen with rapt attention as your new love interest describes with high drama, being betrayed by his ex-spouse. “How awful!” you exclaim, as he relates the shocking details. His story is filled with pauses as he frequently stops to gather his thoughts—probably struggling to relive the painful memories, you think. Enamored by his transparency, you do not question his honesty. Yet given his clumsy presentation, should you?

The Art of the Pause

Witnessing someone pour out their life story provides an ideal observation opportunity for you to assess credibility, because a narrative gives you a chance to both look and listen.

Porter and ten Brinke (2010) cite numerous research studies outlining behavior associated with deception, including speech patterns.[i] They discuss one study which examined a murderer´s behavior during a police interview both pre and post confession, noting that behavior when lying included longer pauses, slower speech, and more “non-ah” speech disruptions. They also cite subsequent research, which examined videos of 16 different police interviews of diverse suspects, and noted that when suspects were lying, they engaged in longer pauses and less blinking.

Porter and ten Brinke also note that liars who are caught off guard take longer to begin speaking, while liars who are prepared are quicker to begin to speak. They further state that liars are also more likely to repeat words and phrases as well as details, as compared to their truthful counterparts.

Tell Me a Story: Narrative Indicators of Deception

Geiselman, in “The Cognitive Interview for Suspects (CIS)” (2012) identified clues to spotting deception when judging the credibility of narratives. Content wise, he notes that clues include an unnatural story line in terms of contradictions, lack of detail, awkward use of terminology, vague or illogical content, and an abrupt ending.[ii]

Conduct wise, he notes that nonverbal deception indicators included grooming, shrugging, and smiling, in addition to unusual eye movements such as squinting, blinking, looking down or around the room. Regarding the value of combining observation techniques, Geiselman explains that nonverbal indicators are most useful when monitored during interviewee high cognitive load—such as when responding to an unanticipated request to re-tell the narrative in reverse chronological order or to draw a diagram or sketch of the story. He explains that the results can then be compared with behavior exhibited during the initial rapport building investigatory phase.

In more recent research, Wright and Wheatcroft (2017) note that signs of deception not commonly cited include the fact that lies commonly lack temporal, perceptual, and special detail, and also note that deceptive stories tend to be chronologically correct.[iii]

Slips of the Tongue

All of us have had a surprise spoiled when someone who was supposed to be keeping a secret accidentally spilled the beans. Maybe a family member or coworker inadvertently tipped you off about a surprise party in your honor or a gift you were about to receive. Accidental revelations, however, are not always so innocent.

Porter and ten Brinke describe how slips of the tongue often reveal the truth. They note that some missing persons investigations become focused when a perpetrator accidentally refers to the “missing” person in the past tense. They remind us that the infamous Scott Peterson murder case is a good example of this type of slip up, when before the victim´s body was located, Peterson described her as “glorious . . . She was amazing. She is amazing.”

Trusting Transparency Over Time

Notwithstanding the variety of methods of detecting deception, even experts often get it wrong. The best practice in a new relationship is to move slowly and self disclose gradually, regardless of how quickly a new love interest is willing to reveal private information. Getting to know someone’s personality and baseline behavior gives you a standard against which to judge subsequent statements and conduct. As trust develops over time and you bond with a new partner, you gain confidence that you can safely believe what you hear.

About the author:

Wendy Patrick, JD, PhD, is a career prosecutor and behavioral expert. She is the author of Red Flags: How to Spot Frenemies, Underminers, and Ruthless People (St. Martin´s Press), and co-author of the revised version of the New York Times bestseller Reading People (Random House).

She lectures around the world on judging credibility, relationships, sexual assault prevention, and threat assessment, and is an Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Certified Threat Manager. The opinions expressed in this column are her own.

Find her at wendypatrickphd.com or @WendyPatrickPhD

This column was originally published in Psychology Today https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/why-bad-looks-good/201711/when-open-book-is-fiction-detecting-dishonesty-date#_=_

