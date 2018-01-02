When Complicated Parenting Resolutions Fail, Try This

Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity. ~Simone Weil

Over the winter break, I went to see the movie Lady Bird written by Greta Gerwig. Maybe it was that the movie was set during the same time that I was also going off to college, but I found it to be highly relatable and deeply thought-provoking. I left the theater turning over one question in particular in my mind, “Is attention really the same as love?”

This is a theme that often came up in the movie, in interactions between the mother and daughter and also more obviously in one scene where the main character, Lady Bird, is meeting with the principal of her all-girl Catholic high school. In this scene, Lady Bird is discussing her college essay with Sister Sarah Joan who observes, “It’s clear how much you love Sacramento.” Not wanting to be contrary, Lady Bird, who is desperate to get away from the place where she grew up remarks, “I guess I just pay attention.” Then Sister Sarah observes, “Don’t you think they’re the same thing?”

As a mother, this idea that attention and love are synonymous made a lot of sense to me. Kids certainly see attention as love. They often really have no desire or interest in the more complicated things that we throw their way--Pinterest-style parties, big fancy vacations, or even constantly structured activities. They just want time. Time with you (your love) and also free time and the space to figure out who they are (love for themselves) and what they are interested in (what they love).

Yet, those of us who came of age in the late 90’s and early 2000’s don’t seem to have much time or attention anymore. As children, even when our parents were not paying attention to us directly, we had friends that we got together with in-person or plenty of unstructured time to attend to our own interests. The slow-paced world that we grew up in has changed, and we have become a generation that is easily distracted, raising kids with highly divided attention.

I wonder if this could be why kids are more anxious and depressed than ever before. Sure, we hover and keep them inside away from danger and within our view. You no longer see tons of kids wandering neighborhoods or packs of children on bikes like you did in the 90’s. Instead, they are indoors and often on devices, distracted and removed from the people and the real world that surrounds them.

Not only does this deprive them of experiences, it also results in feeling disconnected, as kids often lack the necessary social skills and focus needed to form meaningful relationships or to appreciate their surroundings. Since they always have the option to “check out” on a device, they also lack the fortitude to stick with the awkward interactions, uncertain social situations, and the more undesirable experiences in everyday reality that older generations would have learned to navigate pretty early on as children.

It’s not rare to walk into a restaurant and see an entire family waiting for dinner, each person on their own device-- kids playing a game and adults scrolling through a newsfeed. No one is talking. There is definitely no one who is cultivating the ability to sustain attention to anyone or anything outside of themselves and the imaginary world online.

And it’s not just restaurants. It’s often like this at family events, social gatherings, and even, for some people, while walking from one place to the next. I, too, am often guilty of being distracted from my kids and those around me by a device. After all, you are probably reading this online, where a good portion of my work resides.

I am not big on New Year’s resolutions, but I think in this new year, we must remember that if attention is the most basic demonstration of love, lack of attention can feel like indifference. With this in mind, perhaps the best thing we can do for our kids is to be less distracted and more intentional in our focus. We must remember to ask ourselves, whether what we are giving our attention to lines up with what we value most.

Let’s remember that childhood is fleeting and love is shown in attending to who our children are right now -- making sure not to miss the moment and in teaching them to do the same. To notice their interests, strengths, and struggles, not with the intent to fix everything that is not exactly as we want it to be, but simply to exist with them in that place. To live with them in their uncertainty and to teach them to live with the uncertainty that life will certainly present. To remember that when we are present and attentive that comes across as love. Because it says, “I value who you are right now enough to give myself wholly to you in this moment.”

Simone Weil, a French philosopher said, “Those who are unhappy have no need for anything in this world but people capable of giving them their attention.” This year, I hope to be more intentional about what I am focusing my attention on-- to regain my own focus and to help my kids do the same.

When devices bring disconnection and discontent, a solution can be found in focusing on those around us and on making a connection to what is real-- to experience love, joy, pain, awkwardness, and suffering together. If we want happy kids, let us give them the gift of our attention this year and teach them also to find happiness in learning to attend to others.