When Disaster Strikes

Katrina. Harvey. Irma. Maria. 9/11. Car bombs. Mass shootings.
Whether it’s natural disasters or terrorism or other heinous acts, painful events occur every single day in this world.
Is God somehow involved in these? If He is not the cause, then where is He in the midst of them? And what is His heart in these matters?
These were Cheryl’s questions, and I address them in this short video clip.
I hope this is an encouragement to you today in the midst of all that is going on in our world.
