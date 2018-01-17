When do you need a press release?

There is no set standard time for when a company should send out a press release.

“Many a small thing has been made large by the right kind of advertising.” – Mark Twain​

Here are a few of the most common reasons for which they are written and distributed:

==> Rebranding ==> New product and/or service launches ==> Updates to an existing product and/or service ==> Hiring a new executive ==> Releasing unique data ==> Results of a study or industry report ==> New location openings ==> Announcing a special event or partnership ==> Receiving a well-known award

With all that said I am doing something that is completely unheard of - IF YOU ARE a Gen X or Baby Boomer Woman Author, Speaker, Coach, Consultant, or Entrepreneur - take advantage of submitting up to 3 press releases this month using this Google Form link https://goo.gl/forms/gZ0JxG5B2BXFZgWi2

Do you have a new book?

Do you have an event coming up? - Maybe you host a weekly chat?

Have you launched a new business, product or website?

“If I was down to the last dollar of my marketing budget I’d spend it on PR!” – Bill Gates

Approved press releases will be published on a first come first serve basis and you will be notified by email when your press release is published and shared!