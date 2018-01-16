The New 'Trading Spaces' Trailer Will Make You Wish It's April Already

The first trailer for the new “Trading Spaces” reboot is here, and our hearts (and homes) are ready. So is America, it seems: The clip has already been viewed more than 4 million times.

Paige Davis, Ty Pennington, Hildi Santo-Tomas and the rest of the gang are all back for the beloved TLC show, which premieres Saturday, April 7. A one-hour reunion special will take place before the first show, so we can hear what everyone’s been up to, according to TLC.

Hearing Davis say “Are you ready to trade spaces?” in the trailer just gives us all the nostalgic feels:

A few new faces will make guest appearances on the series, but the show’s crazy reveals are here to stay.

“What one of our designers does with eggshells is shocking. Dozens and dozens of eggs were harmed,” Howard Lee, TLC’s executive vice president of development and production, said in a recent interview with TV Guide. “Not every episode has a happy ending.”