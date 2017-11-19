When Going from A to B is now ABC

HOP, a positively disruptive force in the ride sharing market, is now creating greater harmony and synergy between driver and rider as never seen before. It is a platform that not only allows this mutually beneficial relationship to flourish but to transform our existence with transport as we know it. HOP has rectified existing ride sharing flaws, whilst continuously pivoting and moving with growing trends, to create a methodology highly intuitive to consumer needs. HOP, an exclusively Australian run service in a 1.2bn valued market, is now only the third and currently most economically viable on-demand ride-sharing/taxi based platform. Currently exploding across Sydney, due to convenience and their competitors exorbitant peak hour rates, phenomenal growth has already taken place in the last 10 months, with rapid expansion to take place nationally in the first half of 2018, before making headway in the U.K. and Singapore market.

“We are all about creating a positive experience for both passengers and drivers.

It used to be that cabs were on top, and then Uber was the disrupter... At HOP we want to provide a win-win situation for both the driver and the passenger”- Zeryab Cheema

Why?

Refine, Simplify, Improve

At it's core, HOP distils not only the essence of the ride sharing business, but the user interface back to basics, through greater simplicity, choice and convenience. HOP Founder and tech wizard Zeryab Cheema, (who also created the Taxi 24/7 app exclusive to London) has seen the imperfections within the traditional taxi industry, and is now strategically poised to positively shake up globally the taxi and ride-sharing business to it's very foundation. After its initial launch campaign on Facebook, 400 drivers signed up in just a week and a half, Cheema expanded his HOP launch plan from just six locations, to 12 locations across Sydney. An alliance with Hertz Rental Cars, (a powerhouse in the Car hire business with approximately 8500 locations including major airports and cities across 146 countries worldwide) growth and market dominance is inevitable, and with HOP's airport partnership launching soon across Australia, the market has never been more fertile to stake an interest in this field. A brief modality and cost analysis overview outlines this strong competitive edge.

HOP's current rate of expansion is moving fast due to large interest from global investors. Quietly, it is said that Hop has received second round funding by some big players in the start up space.

“We have sought investment from investors who we know can drive HOP to the level it needs for global expansion. It is going to change the means of transportation”.

Andrew Morello

The Edge of Hop:

· Simplified payment system via APP or Square edge & PIN reader

· Ride share booking via APP or Mobile POD at waiting bays

· Three tiered vehicle range (Economy, SUV and Prestige)

· The driver keeps 100% of the fare

· Rider pays 40% less (in an economy vehicle) than a traditional standard taxi.

· No surge pricing

· Guaranteed revenue of $300 over an 8 hr period

· Each Hertz/HOP car on the road per hour yields a healthy commission HOP

· Insurance, maintenance, and related expenditure is covered by HOP