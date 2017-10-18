When Healthy Company Culture Feels Like Camp

By now every CEO is well aware of the call for healthier company culture. For some that means improving on their already determined values, while others must finally put pen to paper for the first time. Recently I spoke with Jana Greenberg, Director of Talent Acquisition for a global leader in data-driven media and marketing, Horizon Media, who said something that truly struck me: “You know you are with a company with a strong and healthy culture, when you go to work and it feels like camp.”

As we talked, I thought about the various characteristics of camp life that would correlate in the business world. We discussed the pillars of culture that seem to create this type of space at Horizon and this is what I discovered:

Welcoming Environment

Nothing says, “Welcome to Camp” quite like the sign perched high above the entrance, does it? In the absence of such a friendly hello, a work environment that accepts, appreciates and embraces a diverse group of individuals is equally as impressive. Greenberg says of the culture at Horizon, “We genuinely welcome new team members and are fortunate to have an environment void of combative or petty behavior.”

Space to Be Entrepreneurial

Similar to the way camp goers must use their skillsets, ambition and ingenuity to tackle obstacle courses and challenges, entrepreneurs embrace a mindset that helps them to develop out-of-the-box solutions for tasks and projects. Having the space to be innovative in a business setting opens the door to daily wins and large-scale discoveries for the entire team.

Values to Live By

Having something to believe in and work towards is the genesis for most companies, yet if a company has yet to indicate their values or principles, how are employees meant to know the expectations of them? Core values allow everyone in the company- from the CEO to the associates- to have a guiding path for the direction of an organization as well as the strategy for the future.

Recognition In New Ways

Merit badges aren’t just for campers- everyone appreciates being recognized. Companies with a healthy culture intimately understand the fundamental need for employers and team leaders to recognize and reward their employees. While monetary bonuses are always appreciated for larger successes, there are many other ways to acknowledge a job well done- especially in a Millennial workforce:

Investing In Their Education

Donations to Their Cause of Choice

Mental Health Days

Increased Trust and Responsibility

More Opportunities

Sharing Team Goals

Of course every individual has personal goals they are working towards, but healthy company cultures also emphasize the importance of working in teams with shared goals of success. Not only is this a trend that younger generations embrace- but they seem to prefer it. With the understanding that when the tide rises all boats float, companies are seeing increased value from challenging their associates to strive in unison to a common objective.

Excitement For What’s Next

Finally, Greenberg says that at the end of the day- and the beginning of each new one- she is filled with excitement for what is yet to come. When there is an overarching sense of integrity, purpose, balance and the opportunity to experience more, suddenly work becomes more passion-filled- and less like a mundane day job.