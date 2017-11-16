When IT is everybody’s business: A new working model

Is that Mae from finance demoing a chatbot she whipped up to inspire her team? Better get used to seeing her—and others from the business side—engaging in areas that are historically the IT department’s domain. With technology now topping the list of strategic business priorities, IT plays an increasingly integral role in a business’s bottom line. To this end, leading companies are now fundamentally rethinking how they envision, deliver, and evolve technology solutions. This, in turn, is breaking down traditional divides—between business and IT, between information technology and operational technology, and, more excitingly, between the possibilities of tomorrow and the realities of today.

This begins with educating executives about both core and emerging technologies to up the “Tech IQ” of the organization at large. After years of beseeching IT to speak the language of the business, the tables have turned. Companies should foster a culture of curiosity and shared responsibility in reimagining how work gets done and how they compete in the market.

Likewise, CIOs are transforming the way IT operates, how it collaborates with business and external partners, and how its development teams work faster and more innovatively to deliver services. The ultimate goal of these efforts? Completely reimagining IT development, delivery, and operating models while making it easier to collaborate effectively with teams across the enterprise and beyond traditional boundaries. In short, forward-looking CIOs are building IT organizations that are unbounded.

Traditionally, IT departments have been structured around silos such as infrastructure, application development, security, operations, and other task-oriented roles. Their operating models have emphasized service catalogs, service levels, and tactical delivery commitments. And, while business analysts teamed with software developers on projects benefiting the business side, ongoing, fruitful collaboration between IT and business has been rare. Even more rare have been IT departments measured on customer impact, product performance, and business outcomes. Now, IT is evolving to meet business-mandated goals that move beyond cost reduction, quality, and efficiency. Increased agility, new revenue streams, and improved speed to value are imperative. Organizations can kick-start their own “IT unbounded” journeys by focusing on three key dimensions.

Work together in a new model. Tech teams often turn to the collaborative Agile methodology to create a more dynamic IT model. The process facilitates quicker development, testing, and launch cycles for new products and services, in which developers deliver products in incremental steps and adjust focus and priorities, as needed. First, they break down skillset silos and reorganize IT workers into multi-skill, outcome-oriented teams that are responsible for their initiative’s vision and day-to-day decision-making. This approach can effectively sidestep the layers of decision-making and other procedural requirements that routinely kill project momentum.

It’s no longer sufficient for the IT department to jot down a business team’s functionality wish list and come back six months later with a beta solution full of compromises and half-met objectives. Annual budget-planning sessions—where IT goals are set for the next 12 months and definitive budget caps are placed on each project—are becoming a thing of the past. Business executives should commit to Agile development, which includes greenlighting incremental budgeting and dynamic project prioritization. Together, IT and business can work to deliver results on a much different time horizon than that of traditional waterfall development, measured in weeks or months, not quarters or years.

Speak each other’s language. It can be counter-productive when IT thinks only about maintaining server uptime while business executives focus solely on P&L statements. If the IT organization fails to comprehend fully the executive team’s strategic vision, it might over-index the technology solution stack on only a portion of the big-picture requirements. Likewise, the business needs to understand emerging technologies’ potential – to break precedents of how things have always been done, while reimagining how new tools could and should be used to transform their respective worlds.

The concept of “Tech Fluency” is gaining traction, whereby a baseline of understanding is cultivated across the business and IT. The emphasis ideally is a level setting of the “what” – core concepts like digital, cloud, cognitive analytics, automation, blockchain, and the like. But the real action is around the “so what”—translating the collision of the potential into real and meaningful areas to guide exploration and investment. This should include some deliberate means to “sense” technology trends, to vet vendor and market hype, and help translate raw concepts and potential into meaningful context for the organization.

Make modernization a business priority. Business and IT collaboration can pave the way to modernizing an organization’s legacy computer systems, critical to leveraging next-generation technology. For this reason, organizations are now developing strategies for re-platforming, modernizing, and revitalizing core systems that are often decades old. Transforming the bedrock of the IT footprint to be agile, intuitive, and responsive can help meet business needs today while laying the foundation for tomorrow.

Often, this requires the IT department to educate business executives on the resources needed to update and overhaul underlying technology. The IT team should quantify the implications of this technical debt in a way that is meaningful to the business, spurring executives to partner with IT to guide modernization efforts. Historically, business case analysis has tended to focus primarily on cost avoidance, thus rendering many proposed initiatives uneconomical. However, when the IT team frames the business case in terms of lost business opportunities and lack of agility, the real costs of technical debt become more apparent. Indeed, these efforts can be self-funding, with the simplification of the tech footprint and associated labor exceeding the programmatic costs.

There’s much to be excited about as we look beyond the horizon, but only if organizations embrace true collaboration between business and IT. By building a new working model around these three dimensions—by building an IT organization that is unbounded—businesses in all sectors can lay a no-regrets foundation to leverage next-gen technology for tomorrow and beyond.