When Life Give You Snow: Make Homemade "Snow" Cones

Now that winter is in full swing, most kids are happily playing in the snow. But here’s one way to get rid of the snow – eat it! Try my recipe for homemade “snow” cones. It’s made with real outdoor snow and homemade syrup that takes just minutes to make. Your kids are going to love being in the snow and eating it with this yummy recipe!

Momma Chef’s Homemade “Snow” Cones

2 c. of snow per each snow cone

1 c. water

1 c. sugar

Kool Aid liquid (I like cherry and grape)

**see “tips” below

In a saucepan, mix the water and sugar and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally for about 2 minutes until the sugar is dissolved.

Remove from the stove and divide the liquid into two bowls. In one bowl, squirt about 8 drops of Kool Aid Liquid cherry. In the other bowl, do the same with the grape until desired color.

Put the bowls in the refrigerator until the liquid is cold. When it’s ready, take your kids outside and have them scoop about 10 cups of fresh snow into a large container (this will make about 5 snow cones). Make sure it’s clean snow!

Back inside, put the snow into a 1-cup measuring cup and press down until the snow is compact. Keep filling until the cup is full. Turn the cup over, shape it into a ball and put the snow ball into a bowl or snow cone cup. Spoon flavoring over the snow and enjoy!

Tips:

1) My kids like to use a spoon and straw to eat their homemade snow cones.

2) Remember snow melts fast, so enjoy these treats right away!

3) The syrup is good for 10 or more snow cones. When finished, store any leftover syrup in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to two months.

About Momma Chef

I am a mom of three active boys (ages 12, 8 and 5). Although I often feel like I’m struggling with some aspect of parenting, my one sanctuary is the kitchen. My children like different foods and constantly request a variety of things for dinner.