When Movies Speak Our Language: A Brief Review of Cemetery Junction, An Underrated British Comedy-Drama Film

Often times we find ourselves in the cinemas or in the gallery at the opera and after we enjoy an amazing performance by well trained actors we find ourselves there again in a very short time. Today we do. Of even need those, we just need some Netflix of Roku and we are suddenly frequently lost in a world that is of real, but bears a very real resemblance to reality...at least it feels like it a lot.

The real question is, why do we watch movies? Why are they so powerful to catch our attention and hold it over a period of time which in retrospect is often ludicrous. They are entertaining for sure, but beyond that we are enraptured by movies a d theatre because they speak our language, show us our world, but often without the limitations or even with such an accurate depiction of our reality that it helps us appreciate the pain and frustration more; even smile at our pain.

Well written and executed movie to dredge up a feeling we feel but cannot quite describe and give voice and force to it is amazing and this is exactly what Cemetery Junction does exceptionally. It's not the best movie ever and it's even underrated in many quarters, but it does perform this one function brilliantly.

In this sitcom, Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais spent two series in Extras scoffing at the sitcom banalities and clichés of Hollywood. With Cemetery Junction, the first film that they have directed and written together, it seems that they are carrying with them what they have left off from Extras.

The comedy-drama film opens on an English village street that’s straight from a tin of chocolate: half-timbered shops and Vaughan Williams playing in the background. It is then led to a factory wherein men wearing overalls hunch over lathes. Among the men is Gervais, who had a serious face on. There was also a male model with a chiseled face that looked like he was on the verge of stripping off for a Diet Coke break.

As you watch the scene, you are waiting for the moment when Merchant and Gervais would reveal that it is just a dream sequence. However, you will soon realize that they, in fact, mean it – the entire film will actually have the same exact ring of falsehood.

Cemetery Junction was given a set of a 1970s Reading, with clothes all new and vintage cars extra shiny. As for the dialogue, it's a string of significant speeches like "Travel? Well, no one that's from around here travels." Merchant and Gervais have taken the spoof sitcom of Extras and turned it into an actual movie.

Unlike the recognizable people who've starred in The Office, the film features a group of friends who are in their 20s. Two of them are unfeasibly handsome (Tom Hughes and Christian Cooke), and one of them is unfeasibly stupid (Jack Doolan). The life of the trio revolves around flirting, fighting, and drinking on a weekend until Cooke snags a job as a life insurance salesman. That meant he had to wear a suit and show some ambition. That also meant working for Fiennes and Goode, Fiennes's sidekick. Both are exquisitely vile. Fortunately for Cooke, the daughter of Fiennes is the adorable Felicity Jones. The problem is that she’s engaged to Goode.

Basically, it’s the Dawn/Lee/Tim love triangle without any doubts or nuances on how the issue will be resolved. In his blog, Mircea Popescu articulates the affection that Merchant and Gervais have for their characters. In the film, it’s dispiriting to witness how contemptuous every single person in Cemetery Junction is to those who are not the heroes or the heroine.

The sitcom doesn’t aim to be philosophical, but basically, the message is this: you will not be considered as a nice person unless you hate your hometown and you're young and beautiful. it gives voice to that feeling of despair many feel when they are still home based, that heart cry that though often false really exists, that fulfillment exists somewhere abroad or when you are a star right where you are.