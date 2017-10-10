When No Really Means Yes: a Reclamation

Stephanie had a problem. She had taken a 35% pay cut at her law firm to restore a semblance of work-life balance. Nevertheless, the partners seemed to have forgotten. Eight months into the year, Stephanie had already billed more than 200 hours over her year-end target, with no end in sight. Routinely she found herself working until midnight.

The issue, it turns out, may have less to do with the law partners and more to do with Stephanie.

Charles was overwhelmed. He was constantly responding to meeting requests from panicked and short-staffed sales and marketing team members. It was impacting his own effectiveness and mental health. In addition, he confided in our coaching session that one friend with whom he ‘no longer shares the same values’ was constantly asking him to get together. Charles would reluctantly make plans, but never enjoyed the experience.

Both these individuals were suffering as victims of their circumstances. Importantly, they had helped engineer the very circumstances from which they were suffering – The reason they were suffering was themselves.

PHOTO CREDIT: RUNNYREM Saying yes may seem like the only way, but might there be alternatives?

Through coaching, when we looked below the surface, there was an ingrained belief that if they said ‘yes’, then they wouldn’t be disappointing the other person. Unfortunately, they ended up wearing themselves out and letting themselves down.

Can ‘no’ really mean ‘yes’?

One simple, fun, and potentially scary exercise that I use with my clients is to play the ‘No’ game. Consider it old-school, analog gamification. During your day there will be multiple opportunities to say ‘yes’ to requests and demands that come across your plate. Check inside yourself to see how the request feels. If it doesn’t feel aligned, what if you said ‘no’? When seen as a game, it becomes easier to count the ‘no’s’ and view each one as a win, increasing your tally. How many ‘no’s’ could you accumulate in a week?

After we spoke, Charles received a last-minute request from his sales team to move a meeting for a different client. He was well-prepared for his own meeting, and didn’t see the reason to scramble in this case. He bit his lip and told them he couldn’t. Then, after a brief pause, something magical happened. They offered another date and time for the following week that worked much better for him.

Charles has also been able to gracefully part ways with his friend instead of enduring more painful get togethers. He has rekindled other relationships that replenish and enliven him.

PHOTO CREDIT: NADINE SHAABANA Saying ‘no’ for the first time can be a really scary - and empowering - feeling

Both parties can benefit from a ‘no.’ By saying ‘no’ we not only honor ourselves and create boundaries, but we also honor the other person.

Yes, there can be ramifications to saying ‘no’. I’m not recommending getting into the habit of saying no. Quite the opposite. I’m a staunch believer of saying ‘yes’ to most situations in life (or ‘yes, and’ if you’re an improvisational comedy fan). However, when we are perpetually in people-pleasing mode, sometimes a well-placed ‘no’ can actually be a ‘yes’ in disguise.

I have seen this from unenthusiastic clients who view calling their parents as an annoying chore. Would you rather receive a phone call in which someone was checking a box, or from someone genuinely excited to talk to you? What if that person said ‘no’ to making the call, and at the same time explored and released the underlying issue holding them back regarding their parents? Then when they did call, they could come from a more loving and enthusiastic place. Truthfully, everyone benefits from us showing up in an authentic way.

By saying ‘no’, we are using our voice to say ‘yes’ to ourselves by setting a boundary.

PHOTO CREDIT: RAWPIXEL.COM Saying ‘no’ can create boundaries and help you reclaim your personal, mental, and emotional space

Stephanie still hasn’t mustered the courage to say ‘no’ to her law partners about extra assignments, but when she does, she may realize that ‘no’ could actually be a three-letter word. And then, she will start saying ‘yes’ to the life she craves.

Where in your life could you say ‘no’ as a way to say ‘yes’?