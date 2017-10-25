When The Kat Call Leaves Nothing Undisclosed: Kat Lazo's Challenge To The Mainstream Media

Millions of Americans consume mainstream media with little to no consideration for reality. Colombian-Peruvian artist, Kat Lazo, was an outcast throughout her childhood. Witnessing this issue all throughout the entertainment industry, Lazo decided to stand against ignorance and finally create a platform that values diversity.

Starting her journey in the confined spaces of her dorm room, Lazo slowly gained a following that supported her efforts to call out the issues at stake; the single narrative in media. Modeling her parents’ bravery, Lazo exchanged a life of stability for a life of adventure and uncertainty in pursuit of defying stereotypes.

Instagram: TheeKatsMeoww Kat Lazo featured at VidCon 2017

Why did you decide to pursue a career in entertainment?

I had an interest in the arts from a young age and continued to explore that field in my high school, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts. I focused on theater and did a lot of acting in preparation for auditions season. However, I realized that after going from one audition to another, my education didn’t matter. All I was asked to do was to portray a stereotype. Frustrated with this notion, I decided to pursue a career in advertisement and marketing. I thought I could change the single narrative by introducing a new way to make casting decisions. But my ideals weren’t accepted by the mainstream standards.

Seeing how frustrating it was to aspire for a job that wasn’t created for diverse Latinx’s, what did you do to gradually see your dream come true?

That’s when I turned to YouTube. I created a channel where I would sit in my dorm room and vent about everything — discrimination, social constructs, etc. I didn’t think my channel would grow because I was still trying to find a way to influence the bigger picture — the depiction of diverse identities and ethnicities. However, people were watching and responding to my videos. So I taught myself to produce in order to publish higher quality content online.

Do you think your Colombian and Peruvian heritage played a role in your work?

Absolutely! I’m a New Yorker but the dominant Latin population is of Caribbean heritage. Growing up as an outsider, especially when sharing two minority cultures in New York, I learned to be critical and acknowledge that there are similarities and differences across Latin communities. We are not one type of culture that can be depicted through one lens. This upbringing only encouraged me to seek a platform where I could share various perspectives, rather than consume a single viewpoint.

The content on TheeKatsMeoww covers a range of controversial topics that many people don’t discuss openly. How do you prepare videos focused on these topics without intentionally offending certain communities?

Everything I produce is created from my perspective and personal experiences. I don’t aim to speak for anyone else but myself. I seek to educate people on topics, like you said, that aren’t openly discussed. If my channel can create a space for viewers to start learning and holding each other accountable, then I’ve reached my goal. We need different perspectives in order to get a better understanding of how and why some communities experience so much hatred.

Kat Lazo featured in Everyday Feminism video, Emotions of Weight, regarding common issues around ideal body standards.

After producing on YouTube for some time, you’ve received an opportunity to work with Mitú. What has been your most meaningful project since joining their team?

The Kat Call series, hands down. With Mitú, I started helping on several projects and continued to learn new skills to become a better producer. But the Kat Call was entirely my project, from start to end. What made it even more incredible were the responses I received from viewers. Half the comments discussed how grateful people were to see various issues being brought to light. The other half mentioned how eye-opening the series were for them. Many people hadn’t considered how problematic issues within the Latin community, like Machismo and white-washing, really are. It was because of the positive response from the public that I felt happy to have produced such a big project like that.

I imagine it wasn’t an easy path to become a self-taught video producer and gain recognition for your work. What helped you stay motivated during the moments of doubt?

Community! I can’t tell you how important it is to have a support system that will lift you up but will also hold you accountable. Having mentors and a sisterhood to rely on really helped me stay true to my vision and believe in my work. As my work began to gain a stronger following, the viewers also kept me motivated. Their positive comments and reactions to my videos made the work I put into them worth it!

Instagram: TheeKatsMeoww “My favorite part of producing; getting personal. Thank you so much @loconinja for trusting me with your story.”

What advice could you give other Latinx’s hesitating to share their talent and story?

I am only one voice. Our community is diverse and we need every voice we can get out there! Embrace and acknowledge your personal experiences because they helped shape your perspective. I said a community is important but so are having different perspectives. By hearing the numerous stories out there, we are learning more about how others perceive the world and how we can hold ourselves accountable to the work we do. Whatever your story is, it is unique to you and you should never be afraid to share that.

“No matter what hat I’m wearing, I make it my business to challenge the media and question social norms through a feminist lens.”

Demonstrating her passion for storytelling, Lazo continues to work on The Kat Call to reveal internal biases in the Latin community. Rather than forcing multiple identities into one single story, she is depicting various narratives to show case the true beauty of diversity. Lazo’s productions have been featured on BuzzFeed, Upworthy, Daily News, and HuffPost Women. She’s also collaborated on projects with MTV Decoded, Bustle, and UbyKotex. But, Kat Lazo is only one Latina. And this is just the beginning of history in the making.