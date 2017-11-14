When the Scam Scars the Heart

It’s been seven years as a Traveler’s Aid volunteer at a medium size airport in Southern California. Like so many of my dedicated colleagues, we have seen so much of the human drama. We have been the privileged audience of family reunions, honeymoons, grandparents seeing their grandchildren for the first time, military personnel returning from deployment, the conclusion of religious missions, the repatriation of veteran remains, the welcoming of a new puppy into a family, the missing luggage, the movement of the physically challenged and of course the mundane but still important questions and insecurities of the novice traveler.

We’ve observed the joys, sorrow and everything in-between. Yet nothing has moved me more than the sadness I felt earlier this week. This isn’t the first time I was a witness to this type of event, but it left me with an emptiness and sorrow that is difficult to “unsee”. I share this because we all need to understand the human impact of the unsuspecting, and the ugliness that still reaches out to grasp those who are the most susceptible.

It always begins the same.

A male guest, usually in his early fifties, somewhat tentative, approaches the information desk inquiring about a soon to arrive flight. The flight is KLM arriving sometime around 8 p.m. The first clue is that KLM doesn’t fly into our airport. Okay, so perhaps it is a “Code Share” or a member of an airline “alliance”. A member of an alliance for KLM would most likely be Delta Airlines. With a few more questions and some uncertain responses, the guest confesses that his expected guest is a woman flying in from Africa. Generally, if it was indeed KLM, the flight would first land in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands. From there, it would change to Delta or continue on KLM to another stop in the United States before another layover and a change of planes before the final destination.

There was an uncertain vagueness to all of this, but the gentleman seemed assured that his guest would be arriving. Given that the best option would be Delta, we instructed him to take one of the shuttles to the Delta Terminal to check on current arrivals. We instructed him that if she wasn’t on the manifest, he could return here and we would attempt to further assist him.

Red flags were beginning to wave. From past experience, we know the scenario goes something like this:

Two people meet online, on a dating site. They communicate for weeks and even months developing an “authentic” online relationship.They share a great deal of information with one another strengthening their relationship, first flirting and and as the weeks move on, they experience the feeling that they are indeed “soul mates”. They continue to learn about one another. Finally, after many months, the decision is made to meet in person. It could be either of them that initiates this next step, but they agree the has time has arrived.

In this case, the gentleman “invites” his friend to fly to the United States so they can spend more time together and continue what seems like love. Our host either offers to purchase an airline ticket for his friend or she requests money so she can make arrangements. However, due to the security issues, it is agreed that he will wire her the funds to purchase the ticket in her home country. He arrives at Western Union as instructed (or perhaps a cyber funding site) and pays in cash for the money transfer.

The funds are quickly “moved” and he is notified of the specific flight information for her arrival. The excitement mounts as anticipation of this life changing meeting is nearing.

The evening has arrived and our gentleman, a bit shy and unsure, but with flowers in hand has been to the Delta Terminal and the hopeful reunion has not occurred. Maybe she missed the flight. Perhaps she moved it to later time. She has no cell phone. He returns to our terminal looking a bit frantic. He asks a couple of additional questions and moves off to the baggage area to see if perhaps she has arrived here when he was in the other terminal.

We don’t know when the reality actually occurs that he has become the latest victim of a scam. He knows she isn’t coming to meet him and he is starting to feel confused, sad, humiliated and foolish. He wanders around the arrival area for the next hour or so, sometimes sitting, sometimes standing, quietly pacing, looking with the last glimmer of hope. His “friend” never actually existed, but instead was simply a fictional character of a practiced “boiler room” con scheme probably grounded in Eastern Europe, West Africa or some untraceable corner of the dark web.

These criminals prey on the most vulnerable, needy, lonely and hopeful among us. It is a cruel drama that plays out daily in our complicated world.