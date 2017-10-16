When there is a pattern of abhorrent behavior, culpability is no longer individual

Written by Khadija Rjeto, CEO, Solutions International Advisors and Michael Seo

It is no surprise that cultural and institutional resistance and avoidance to changing damaging behaviors towards women negatively affect the safety and well-being of women and girls. It poses significant risks to them as a result of certain forms of power/control dynamics; yet it is the one topic that seems to enlist the least attention and consideration, barring the occasional media storm associated with a high-profile case.

The implosion of Miramax due to the revelations of the predatory behavior of its co-founder, Harvey Weinstein, is a difficult but explicit lesson of abusive behavior that goes unchallenged and, more often than not, tolerated from figures of power. While the extent of Mr. Weinstein's behavior is shocking, what is more outrageous is the level of collusion that took place around him to protect him from ever having to be held accountable for his actions, going back decades.

Have we seen this before? of course, a multitude of times. Think college campus rapes and sexual harassment scandals, think rape allegations and sexual harassment of servicewomen within the armed forces, or the countless instances of sexual abuse and allegations against high ranking political figures that go completely unchecked or forgiven and forgotten as soon as the political campaign flames die away.

What we seem to ignore, besides the victims, is the fact that the repercussions of such behaviors are devastating for society as a whole, regardless of whether we are affected on a personal level, or not.

Sadly, this all occurs at a time when recognizable progress has been made. Globally, the immense potential and the pronounced impact of women as contributors, consumers and professionals to society and the economy are undeniable. Research from organisations such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Economic Forum and the McKinsey Global Institute show that as more women participate in the workforce and income inequality is reduced, women can be an engine of growth as a labour force, a growth market as consumers and an organizational catalyst as leaders. McKinsey Global Institute research finds that if women were to participate in the economy identically to men, they could add as much as $28 trillion or 26 percent to annual global GDP in 2025. Achieving this requires a comprehensive approach from the public sector, the private sector and international.

However, advancements in employment, income equity and leadership representation advancements continue incrementally. The struggle in moving forward is compounded by the efforts and energy necessary to maintain the gains achieved. Sustaining gains may require greater effort and slow the fast pace of progress. Ultimately improvements in governance, enforcing legislation and most importantly, our value systems will determine at what pace parity enabling environments form and mature.

Three things we believe need further attention:

Review of existing laws and regulations promoting gender equity and forceful enforcement will be as important as new legislation. Increased investments in social infrastructures that support provision of social services to women and girls, are essential to maintaining and increasing opportunities for women. Awareness and confrontation of the danger of resistance, avoidance, and often collusion when undermining actions are taken against women, is paramount; as is holding those colluding to protect perpetrators accountable.

What happened at Miramax is a harsh reminder that we must stop treating the danger of collusion as we treat our new years’ resolutions. We recognize a less than optimal behavior, we see a clear path to correcting it, we set out to do so, with the best of intentions, then life takes over and we forget, or ignore it until the next crisis hits.