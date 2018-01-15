When They Go Low, We Go High! Happy Birthday, Martin Luther King, Jr.

“When they go low, we go high” is a famous quote of Michelle Obama that many activist are repeating in this season of political divisiveness as we celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday. This year is also notable because in April it will mark 50 years since the date he was assassinated.

Yet, over the last week, I found myself in the middle, between the highest ideals of inclusion and diversity of our great nation and the low, painful place of despair, facing the evil of racism in its ugly face. This time African and Haitian countries were called “shithole” countries. In the past, white supremacists were called “good people” while NFL players, who kneeled to bring awareness to injustices, were called “sons of bitches.”

In the middle, I felt angry and hopeless. I wrote a HuffPost entitled, simply, “Shithole’ which was not exemplary of the positive energy I want to, always, exude. I wrote another, partially, entitled, “Americans who say the wrong damn thing…” Again, I felt saddened that my anger was spilling onto the page.

So, during the days leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday celebration, I looked forward to being in the company of those who exemplified King’s Dream, who still held onto hope that the dream would be realized. Secretly, I prayed that their light would cast out the darkness and sadness that I felt deep in my heart.

I attended the red carpet of the MLK Community Health Foundation’s (MLKCHF) “Sharing the Dream” Luncheon in Los Angeles, hosted by Anthony Anderson, Emmy award star of ABC’s blackish. Susan Kelechi Watson, Star of NBC’s Hit Drama “This Is Us” and Pat Harvey, Award-Winning KCBS News Anchor, were being honored. Aligned with Martin Luther King, Jr’s ideals of healthcare for all, The MLK Community Health Foundation (MLKCHF) is dedicated to raising and stewarding financial support for Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital and its work in South Los Angeles, according to its website. They unite community, civic, and philanthropic leaders to invest in healthcare access, nationally recognized quality, and compassionate care.

Pat Harvey on the red carpet

And I was fortunate to chat with Pat Harvey, who is a pillar of the Los Angeles Business and Civic community in Los Angeles. I asked how it felt to be on the red carpet, a manifestation of Martin Luther King Jr’s dream, while the country was in such a difficult time of political divisiveness and racial disharmony, and her comments were filled with the positive sentiments of Michelle Obama’s quote above.

She said, “It makes her dig in more. When there’s no hope, she has more hope because she has a daughter and family and grandchildren, by marriage, and she has to dream for them as well. She said while there’s all this negative, loud noise, she has to focus on a brighter day and know that we’re [The Country] is going to come back around.”

Chris Nee, Event Chair, MLKCH Foundation Board Member

Chris Nee, Event Chair of the MLK Community Health Foundation, also said that she felt hopeful for the future. “...If you look at the micro, that’s where you’ll get your energy,” Chris advised. “There are so many amazing people, like [MLK Community Health Foundation].” She added that, “We have movements. We have resistance and energy and that makes her feel hopeful.” In her work as a screenwriter and producer, she is making sure that she isn’t putting out bad messages and making sure that she’s giving a voice to everyone.

Also, MLKCH board member Denise Pines also shared a few wise words about how to move forward in these difficult times. She said that she’s going to be more, physically, active in up-coming elections and will, possibly, even host events at her home to discuss important political issues.

Finally, on Martin Luther King’s birthday, I watched John Lewis on The View and his sentiments also echoed the “When they go low, we go high” theme. “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something,” John Lewis said. “You can’t become angry, [or] hostile. You can’t become bitter. Dr. King taught that ‘Hate is too heavy of a burden to bear.’ Have the capacity to forgive,” John Lewis continued while Whoopi Goldberg expressed the difficulty that she was having staying hopeful and positive. Today I also caught a small portion of the sermon of Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr, wherein she preached, “Our collective voice is more important than those who would speak for us.”