When Traveling With a Young Child, Always Bring Your Own Car Seat

Answer by Donald Riffel, recent father, on Quora:

I recently had to travel with my wife and infant daughter to Germany, and the biggest issue by far was the car seat situation. In my previous research, it seemed that the consensus was to just request Taxis with car seats at your destination, because transportation regulations will differ between country, and any drivers would likely refuse to use your own car seat as it would probably not be compliant with that country's safety regulations.

This sounded straightforward enough. It was not.

Upon arrival, we lucked out and managed to find a taxi with an infant car seat at the very end of the airport's taxi queue. Upon departure however, the nightmare ensued. We requested a taxi the night before our morning flight with instructions to ensure we had ample cargo space and an infant car seat. The following morning during our pick-up window at 6am, there was no taxi to be seen. In the ensuing chaos of a dozen phone calls, alternating between myself and hotel staff, trying to get some answers and/or a taxi, I found that there were NO taxis available during our (apparently) Monday morning rush hour request, which had any kind of car seat. When asking about availability, I was met with nothing but "We will try our best" assurances.

In a panicked scramble, we downloaded a local Taxi app which, after several minutes of processing, seemed to successfully reserve a taxi fifteen minutes away. Unfortunately, we were left guessing if we'd ever get picked up, as the location indicator hadn't budged an inch, even while the ETA timer approached completion. In another of many panics, we found a hotel staff member who had a car seat, and started heading to their car. At this point, our mystery taxi arrived.

We quickly loaded up and started the long ride out, arriving about fifteen minutes before departure. Then, after various other issues during our return trip, we finally arrived home, a day later than expected.

Knowing what I do today, I would probably travel with my own car seat next time. Not only did every taxi ride get delayed by up to an hour, but we didn't even get the proper car seat most of the time. At that point, finding a driver to accommodate a non-domestically certified car seat would likely have been much easier than locating a ride with a rear-facing seat available.

Luckily our next travel is domestic, so we can save hours of headache by just using our own car seat.