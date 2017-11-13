When We Organize, We Win

Knocking on doors leads to victory

Photo via Pixabay What makes an electoral wave?

If you’re a Democrat, you’re probably celebrating last week’s wins in Virginia, New Jersey, and in special and municipal elections across the country, including deep-red districts in Georgia and Oklahoma. Maybe you’re hearing pundits say that we won big because folks are mad at Donald Trump and Paul Ryan. But neither man was on the ballot.

Ralph Northam was on the ballot. So were folks like Maria Taylor, the youngest person elected to the Farmington, Michigan City Council, and Dimple Ajmera, the first Asian-American member of the Charlotte City Council. Voters supported candidates like Danica Roem, a trans woman and journalist running to fix congestion on Route 28 in Prince William County, Virginia, and Nick Komives, the executive director of Equality Toledo, who wants to reinvest in the industrial town’s economy.

These candidates won because we organized.

The number of people who knocked doors in Virginia this year was closer to that of a presidential race than an off-year gubernatorial election. Groups of all liberal and left persuasions, from the Democratic Socialists of America to Indivisible, coordinated volunteer trips, set up phone banks, and hired field organizers. More motivated and competitive candidates ran down-ballot, and each delegate race brought its own volunteers and organizing to the cause of taking Virginia back.

We shifted our resources to the field: having conversations with voters in person. Instead of only seeing (honestly, muting) TV ads about the candidates, Virginia voters had in-person conversation after in-person conversation with folks who knocked on their doors. Volunteers were so motivated that they gave up countless nights and weekends to talk with strangers about their vote.

And this isn’t just limited to Virginia: Aryeh Alex, a environmentalist and first time candidate for Franklin Township Trustee in Ohio, knocked every voter’s door five times and swept a multi-sided race. Mohamed Al-Hamdani, a former Iraqi refugee who moved to Dayton, Ohio at the age of ten knowing three words of English, won a school board seat in a county that went to Trump.

As the director of LaunchProgress, a network of PACs helping young progressives run for state and local office in Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina, I know that there’s a reason successful candidates like Barack Obama relied on field organizing to win: having a real conversation with a voter is the best way to get their support.

Electoral wins don’t just happen. They’re not simply a response to the President’s approval rating or economic indicators. Victories like the one we saw last week are the result of motivated people taking collective action.