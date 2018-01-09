When Will the Moon Be Far Enough Away That Solar Eclipses Are No Longer Possible?

As the Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth, will there be a last total solar eclipse? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Corey Powell, Book author and science editor at Aeon. Former editor in chief of Discover, on Quora:

The Moon is currently moving away from Earth at a rate of 3.8 centimeters per year due to the tidal interaction between the two bodies. A straight linear extrapolation of that rate would indicate that total eclipses will no longer be possible in about 500 million years, because the Moon will then appear smaller than the Sun in the sky. But as others have pointed out, things are not so simple.

First, the rate of recession decreases as the Moon moves farther away, because the intensity of the tidal interaction decreases.

Second, the rate of recession varies depending on the configuration of the oceans and continents on Earth, since that affects the tidal drag on Earth’s rotation.

Third, the diameter of the Sun is slowly increasing as it evolves.

The first factor moves the time of last eclipse further into the future. The third factor moves it closer to the present. The second just muddies the calculation.

Put together all the details, and most likely the last regularly occurring eclipses will happen about 650 million years in the future.

But wait—it gets even more complicated. The shape of the Moon’s orbit around the Earth is not constant, nor is the shape of the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. Because of that, it is possible that there will be episodic eras of (very brief) solar eclipses continuing until 1.2 billion years in the future.

By then, though, will we really care? We already have spacecraft that can provide extraordinary new vistas from other places in the solar system, like this amazing eclipse of the sun by Saturn, as seen by the Cassini probe.

If intelligent life manages to survive another 1.2 billion years, space travel might be as routine as a stroll in the park. Saturn-eclipse tours might be weekend family adventures. A billion years ago, the most advanced form of life on Earth was a primitive, sponge-like creature! Who knows what future beings will be capable of?