When you don't have time for stress relief

Recently I released a beta test for my new online stress reduction course. Many people jumped at the opportunity to become a tester. Few took the step to sign up online. Of those that did, the participation levels were very low. When I spoke to those who were interested, the overwhelming response was that they wanted to take the course – some even said they desperately needed it – but they didn’t have the time to review one of the lessons or even sign up for the class. What I learned was 1) there is a great need for stress reduction and 2) people are so overwhelmed that they do not know how to stop stress for long enough to learn how to reduce and prevent stress.

A Need for Stress Reduction

Stress is when what is needed exceeds what we have available. Stress events can be positive, like buying a new home, or negative, like losing a spouse. Our body is put on high alert to allow us to handle the stressful event, and then returned to a neutral state. However, what more frequently happens is we just move from one stressful event to the next. Our days are filled with constant trials. Our society has been conditioned to see everything as a stressor and to seek out more stress. When a friend asks you how you are, the correct response is overwhelmed or to talk about the stressful morning you just had. The news is filled with not only real issues and disasters, but segments bringing to our attention possible threats we didn’t know existed. We have become a culture where stress is normal and to be expected.

Truthfully, stress is a normal part of life, but not to the degree and consistency we are experiencing it. The result is our body is constantly stressed. We have chronic stress. And it is taking a toll on us physically and mentally. When stressed, the body shuts down all non-urgent systems – like digestion, immune, and reproductive – so all the power can go to our muscles to fight or flee. Which is great for a one-time incident. But when we are stressed from dawn to midnight, our normal biological functions never turn back on causing a host of illnesses and chronic diseases. Plus, our minds are cloudy keeping us from being able to act and think clearly. This cloudiness keeps us from doing things like - making the time to learn about stress reduction.

Breaking the Cycle of Constant Chronic Stress

The first step to make time for stress reduction is to check out the free Making Time for Stress Relief online course. This free course will help you understand how stress itself is keeping you from fighting stress. And you will learn some helpful tips on how to break through your stress making time for further stress reduction.