When You Have The Choice, Always Give Back

This piece was written by Kristen Buccigrossi on Unwritten.

Today’s post is going to be a little bit different because I’m not going to directly review a product, but rather, a way of life. If you know anything about me, you know that I like animals more than I like people. It is just a solid fact that they have a better understanding of how the world should work and quite frankly, they are sweeter than 95% of the human population. They are intelligent, caring and way beyond what we are as humans and with that, I like them more than you my lovely reader (Just kidding – Possibly depending on who you are). Anyways, this isn’t about you, you selfish reader, today, this is about all of the animals that are in shelters waiting for a home.

For me, adopting my dog was one of the best decisions that I have ever made. Not only was it rewarding in the sense that I have a lovable furry nut job to come home to every night that is beyond the world ecstatic to see me, I knew that there was going to be one less dog in the shelter wondering if this is as good as it gets. Animals are meant to run outside, play with other dogs and be loved; not be crammed into a small cell with no toys, comfort or a way out. Knowing that I have helped change one dog’s life means a lot for meand sometimes I think he is more of my savior than I am his. Either way, for me, adopting wasn’t just about saving my little guy, but also doing some good for the shelters themselves.

While I know that sometimes adoption isn’t an option with living situations or work schedules, volunteering is. I would love to be out there every day, pounding the streets and advocating for animal rights, I unfortunately am not famous enough with my writing yet and am forced to go to work many hours a week. That’s why I decided that I was going to use my spare time to bring light to the shelters that need help and help raise money for them. I write about my dog in hopes that it will inspire someone to go out and adopt a dog/cat/bunny/bird/any other adoptable pet of their own. For the second year, I’m going to be running the Half Marathon in Pittsburgh to raise money for Humane Society of Pittsburgh. I have even helped out with some of the planning of events for the shelter in my home town. I’m not trying to come off like a saint here, but merely trying to point out that you don’t have to give money in order to help out the shelters, I gave time.

I know the month of December we are normally thinking about the presents that we are going to be buying for our loved ones, but maybe it is time to think bigger. If you are thinking about getting a pet, please look into adoption. The shelters are full of animals that deserve loving homes and are just waiting to give you that love right back. If you aren’t able to adopt an animal, I suggest that you check out a shelter near you and make a donation. Whether it is money or time, do something good and help out the animals that need it. By giving back, you are also making the world a little bit of a better place and right now, we need all the goodness we can take.