When Your Mother Dies

I stand by my mother’s hospital bed and sense her essence disengaging from her body. Her precious human body now lies ensnared in the plastic tentacles of life saving machines. Whatever it is that I recognize as my mother — that essence—it’s ever lessening as the rhythmic beeps and gurgles of technology tick away, counting down her remaining moments.

The thing about having elderly parents is that the inevitability of death is clear. Until now, I had kept it a shadow I feared—somewhere in the distance, ahead of us, not near. But now, it’s here.

As if I too am dying, I slip into a life review. Rising in my senses like an offering of incense, the past year unwinds and curls through me, taking me back to the beginning, when my mother was hospitalized with pneumonia.

I was sitting in her hospital room, engaged as usual in my habit of observation, looking out the window at the sunlight draped across the trees and buildings. A beautiful day in Miami Beach. Though I couldn’t quite see the ocean from my vantage point, I conjured it up in my mind. I knew what it would be like—an endless sweep of turquoise. The white froth of cresting waves.

I half listen as the doctor wraps up her examination and pats my mother’s arm. You’re doing much better, she says. Then, with a look and a slight head movement, she invites me to step outside. In the hallway, her expression seems suddenly rearranged. Her brown eyes gaze at me with sincere, yet practiced concern. I’d like to show you something, she says. Before I can process what this must mean, she turns and walks quickly away. Her shoes click loudly on the terrazzo floor.

Head down, I follow. I imagine my mother’s face back in the room, straining her neck, looking towards the door, wondering what the doctor wanted. She was desperate to get back home to all the chores that awaited her. As expected from a Cuban woman who flowered in the 1950s, she shoulders a long list of family burdens with a mixture of fierce devotion and numbing resignation.

We reach the doctor’s “office.” It’s one of four computer stations in a tiny, rectangular room behind the crowded nurses desk. The doctor shakes the mouse to wake up the screen. She puts in her user name and password. Smiles at me. So slow, she says. She searches for a moment, clicks a file open, points to a spot on the film. Cancer.

My stomach seizes. But, like someone who slips and nearly falls, I recover instantly. I talk rapidly, ask specific questions. The doctor gives vague answers, gently. I press for more. I insist. She estimates. As she talks, I look out at the nurses station, phones ringing, people standing around looking as if they need to petition someone for something. I shake my head to uncouple my mind from the ritual of observation. The doctor rubs her arms to chase away the office chill. And that’s it. That’s how it begins.

I don’t cry about it. I facilitate. Make it peaceful. Make it whole. Make it beautiful. That’s the job I assign myself for the next 12 months. I am the one who gives my mother the news. I am the one who drives her to most appointments. I take her early in the morning for surgery. And weeks later, outside the doctor’s office, I stand like a tree, tall and strong, so she can hold on to me when she collapses with tears of relief. The operation has been a success. No further sign of the disease. Almost a year later, I am the one who holds her hand when she shrinks into her chair as the doctor says it’s back. This time, in both lungs.

And then, last night at almost 11pm, the phone rings. My father’s name is on the caller I.D. I hold my breath and feel aloft, dangling somewhere between “this” and “that.” If I can just hold this, I muse, if I can just stay in this pause, I won’t have to live that — the next thing. I let my breath out, tap the button on my iPhone and the next thing rushes in with the force of a rainstorm flooding through a canyon.

I’m driving at unsafe speeds, barely stopping at lights and stop signs. The next moments flash through me. I’m at my parent’s house. My 90-year-old father’s face. His eyes pleading with me to do something. My aunt’s standing by my mother’s bed, calling out her name. The heaviness of my mother’s body as I try to sit her up. Her head hanging back. Her mouth slightly open. No breath. My cell phone, on the bed where I have thrown it, half-buried in the folds of her blanket. The muffled, metallic instructions from the 911 operator on speaker. The strange sensation of my mother’s lips touching mine as I give her mouth to mouth. The feeling I’m doing it all wrong.

The EMTs running in. Questions. History. The stretcher bumping into furniture. Outside, the ambulance lights sweeping the house like a colorful angel of death marking the scene. Standing on my toes, looking through the ambulance window. My mother’s voice in my head—those boys, they’re hard workers. And they are. They tear plastic bags open, pump forcefully, shout orders at each other. I walk to the back of the ambulance. I plead with them to take her to the better hospital. They can’t. They have to take her to the closest one. They shut the door.

The ambulance speeds away, lights flashing, no sirens. I get in my car. In a couple of minutes, I find myself behind them. I chase them in silence. I breathe the panic away. Accept. Allow. That’s my mantra.

I had stopped by the house for lunch yesterday. It was just hours before she went into cardiac arrest. My mother reached across the dining table and held my hand. It was just the two of us then. My aunt was washing dishes. My father, puttering around somewhere. I’m dying, my mother said. Truth flowed plainly from her eyes. It penetrated me with sorrow. Everything in me wanted to look away. But I didn’t. I wanted to be reassuring, to tell her she would get better. But I didn’t. I did not avert my physical or emotional gaze. I resisted the impulse to be cheerful, to deny her truth. I wanted to avoid the heaviness of the moment. But, I didn’t. Without contradicting or confirming, I looked right back into her eyes. I stayed with her in that pause, that place of knowing. I left the empty words unsaid. I bore witness.

Today she’s in a coma, surrounded by relatives who tell stories and express gratitude. What was hard to acknowledge in life, is easier said in death.

We’re often loud and rowdy when we get together. Even at this sober moment, laughter bubbles up like a shining lotus from the mirthless mud. We’re a tribe that doesn’t spend much time together. But when together, we connect. We lament not seeing each other more often. We tease each other, talk all at once. I hope she can still hear us, carrying on, as if we were at her dining table.

I am the primary contact, the decision maker, but all along during these last few hours, I have invited everyone to every hallway discussion with the doctors and nurses. We all asked questions. We all considered options. We all decided to remove her from the respirator.

The critical care nurse is getting ready to end her shift. She has been a source of warmth, intelligence and grace. We have depended on her and demanded much from her. She enters the overcrowded room. There must be fourteen of us in there. She tells us that she cannot leave without letting us know something. I’m expecting another set of instructions. Instead she tells us that every day she sees many versions of this moment. Many people die alone, she says. Some die in terror or surrounded by overwhelming grief. Some die with people yelling and sometimes even fighting around them. But, she has seen us laughing, crying, talking, being silent. She has seen us living this moment with care. This is special, she says. It’s a blessing for you and especially, for your mother. And then, she says, thank you. Thank you for letting me be part of it.