When you're having a crappy time in your business

Sometimes it feels like business sucks.

Even when you’re totally in your Zone of Genius and you love what you do. Sometimes life throws you a curveball. Whether things aren’t going 100% to plan – a fizzled launch, a crappy client, problems with a team members – Here’s my top tip for how to build resilience and survive those crap days.

When it comes to being resilient, the longer you spend in business, the easier it is to cope with the challenges. However, a quicker way to become more resilient is to tap back into your big ‘why’ – your ‘purpose’. And in this article, I’m going to give you some tips on how to do exactly that.

One of the questions I love asking my guests on my podcast is, “What do you love about your business?” And it’s probably reflective of the calibre of people I have on my podcast, but what they love about their business is usually the difference they’re making to people’s lives and the legacy they’re leaving behind; their own ‘purpose’.

Your ‘purpose’ exists outside of paying for your mortgage and putting food on the table. It’s that bigger vision. So, you need to ask yourself:

Go back to what you are passionate about.

What could you spend all day long doing with a smile on your face? Obviously, this would be after that honeymoon phase where you’ve been laying on a beach sipping cocktails!

What ideas, activities, challenges do you get out of bed for and would happily keep you up all night? For example, this is Virgin’s Purpose:

“To contribute to creating happy and fulfilling lives which are also sustainable.”

It has nothing to do with planes, phones or music. It’s the difference they want to make to the world; it’s their ‘legacy’.

So, when you’re 80 years old and looking back on your life, what do you want to see? What will you remember? What will be your legacy? How will others remember you?

Revise or create your purpose statement

Start with this exercise to get you thinking about the possibilities:

(Verb) (Who) to (Verb) (What)

E.g:

Liberating people to be who they are and love what they do

Igniting ambitious mums to create real success

Uplifting inspired thought leaders to live their true values

Brainstorm as many words as possible for each ‘blank’. And then play with pulling together some statements. Once you’re past the brainstorming part, don’t be restricted to the formula. Simply see it as a way to get ideas flowing and then go nuts!

The closer you get to your true purpose, the more you will find that it is a common theme in all areas of your life, not just your business.

Revisit your purpose statement regularly

By being really clear about your ‘purpose’, it can help keep you grounded during those times where business might feel a little tough when you’re worried that you’re going to have to pack it all in and go back to being a corporate drone.

But, your purpose might change over time. That’s why I think the foundations of our business are something that ideally we should be revisiting regularly, to check in and make sure that it’s still true for us. A few months ago I tweaked my own ‘purpose’ statement to reflect better who I am and what I do.