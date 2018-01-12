Where are the #realwomentravel on Instagram?

I always liked Instagram for its pretty pictures. Whether that was tropical beaches, Steve McCurry & Co or adorable kittens. I appreciated beautiful photography, a well-curated feed, and being offered an escape from reality. What I don't care for are selfies, someone's homemade lunch, and images that resembled a TUI catalog.

While I can ignore the selfie and lunch accounts the travel-catalog images are taking over my feed simply because travel is my niche and if I am interested in seeing travel pictures those seem to be my only option. An option I am no longer content with, an option that makes me question - where are all the travel influencers that are not white, twenty-something and model-pretty?

And before you object - yes, part of my resentment is probably due to a good dose of envy. While I am white and able-bodied, I am not in my twenties anymore, don't wear a size 2, and have never been fed grapes on a deserted beach by someone who looks like a surfer-god. I am also unable to climb a palm tree gracefully, in fact, I have never managed to climb one at all. With that said, I don't have my own collections of filters, a few 100k followers, and my fingers are too chubby to be considered for a travel influencer watch advertisement to fund my next flight. So yes, one reason for this post is probably envy.

But another reason is that I am really annoyed - where is the diversity amongst travel influencers? And why can we not keep it real at least once in a while?

I get that similar to traditional advertising and magazine editorials the travel market is striving to be aspirational. It lives of showing us the pretty side of things, inspiring us to admire and dream. Personally, I can very well differentiate between an image I see and the reality behind it but still, even I am sometimes surprised and disappointed when I get to see the reality - filters do make everything better.

But even I will admit that I'd rather see a picture of you after you successfully climbed that goddamn mountain than your sweaty armpits on the way up. Still, I like to know that you are a human and do get sweaty armpits too. It makes me like you a whole lot more and I won't admire you any less. If anything I will try too to climb that mountain and not worry about sweating.

You can have a professional, inspirational, and well-curated account with beautiful pictures but still let your humanity show once in a while, show that you are more than just a pretty face holding a coconut (and wearing a watch). Because while not pleasant to see or have, sweaty armpits connect.

Another thing that connects is relatability and this is where diversity comes in or rather the lack thereof. A few (of the already few) black travel bloggers have started to speak up - why is the travel industry so white-washed?

And taking it a step further when it comes to diversity, I wonder where the chubby girls are (not in a Maldivian overwater villa drinking a cocktail apparently)? Does Macchu Picchu have an age limit or why are there so few iconic shots of women in their 50s? And are there no travelers who are not able-bodied or is the worst ailment a travel influencer can have a severe disliking for gluten?