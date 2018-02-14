The Internationally Loved K-Beauty Brand You Can Now Get In The U.S.

There’s a reason Korean beauty trends take off faster than you can put on a snail-infused sheet mask.

Perhaps best known for its usually cutesy packaging, K-beauty skincare surprises and delights beauty lovers with found-in-nature ingredients they’ve never before used, like egg cream facial masks and snail secretion essence. Because Korean consumers have a voracious appetite for skincare, K-beauty brands are often experimenting with new products and competitive trends no one else has yet tried.

The interest in K-beauty is only expected to grow as more and more brands bring their lotions and potions to U.S. consumers. Case in point, internationally beloved K-beauty skincare The Face Shop is now available for purchase in the U.S. through an exclusive partnership with Jet.

The brand prides itself as being “rooted in naturalism and innovation,” and has a massive following abroad likely because of its unique use of earthy ingredients like Chia Seed Watery Spot Essence and Mango Seed Silk Moisturizing Eye Cream.

“The Face Shop is a K-beauty brand inspired by nature and creates products from approximately 600 natural ingredients collected from around the world,” according to Jet. “From chia seed to rice water, the brand provides everything you need for face care.”

If you’ve never used Jet, it’s worth trying out if only for its free shipping on orders over $35, which, let’s face it, isn’t a hard minimum to meet when shopping for skincare. Though there are a few differences between Jet and Amazon, the biggest is probably the fact that you pay an annual free to score free shipping on Amazon. On Jet, you just need to hit that $35 threshold.

About 90 products from The Face Shop are available on Jet starting this week, and will run you between about $1 to $50.

Below, check out some of the featured items from the collection: