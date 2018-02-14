HUFFPOST FINDS
02/14/2018 02:28 pm ET

The Internationally Loved K-Beauty Brand You Can Now Get In The U.S.

Products from the collection run between $1 to $50.

By Brittany Nims
Jet
You can now shop K-beauty brand The Face Shop on Jet

There’s a reason Korean beauty trends take off faster than you can put on a snail-infused sheet mask.

Perhaps best known for its usually cutesy packaging, K-beauty skincare surprises and delights beauty lovers with found-in-nature ingredients they’ve never before used, like egg cream facial masks and snail secretion essence. Because Korean consumers have a voracious appetite for skincare, K-beauty brands are often experimenting with new products and competitive trends no one else has yet tried.

The interest in K-beauty is only expected to grow as more and more brands bring their lotions and potions to U.S. consumers. Case in point, internationally beloved K-beauty skincare The Face Shop is now available for purchase in the U.S. through an exclusive partnership with Jet

- 촉촉쫀쫀 예화담 꽃이 피었쯥니닷🌸

A post shared by 더페이스샵 공식 인스타그램 (@thefaceshop.official) on

The brand prides itself as being “rooted in naturalism and innovation,” and has a massive following abroad likely because of its unique use of earthy ingredients like Chia Seed Watery Spot Essence and Mango Seed Silk Moisturizing Eye Cream

“The Face Shop is a K-beauty brand inspired by nature and creates products from approximately 600 natural ingredients collected from around the world,” according to Jet. “From chia seed to rice water, the brand provides everything you need for face care.” 

If you’ve never used Jet, it’s worth trying out if only for its free shipping on orders over $35, which, let’s face it, isn’t a hard minimum to meet when shopping for skincare. Though there are a few differences between Jet and Amazon, the biggest is probably the fact that you pay an annual free to score free shipping on Amazon. On Jet, you just need to hit that $35 threshold. 

About 90 products from The Face Shop are available on Jet starting this week, and will run you between about $1 to $50.

Below, check out some of the featured items from the collection: 

  • 1 Mango Seed Silk Moisturizing Eye Cream
    Jet
    Moisturize using natural Mango Seed butter and mango extract to keep your skin smooth, silky and lustering. The natural moisturizing coating layer makes the skin around the eyes look bright and smooth. Get it here.
  • 2 The Therapy Essential Tonic Treatment
    Jet
    The anti-aging treatment is formulated with an essential ingredient that functions as a toner and booster to even out rough and flaky skin. Get it here
  • 3 Jeju Volcanic Lava Peel Off Clay Nose Mask
    Jet
    The Volcanic Lava line contains volcanic soil, a rare natural ingredient that effetively absorbs excess oil and cleanses the skin's pores. Get it here
  • 4 Dr. Belmeur Claryfying Moisturizer
    Jet
    The low-irritant clarifying moisturizer takes care of excess oil and maintains skin's oil and moisture balance. Get it here
  • 5 The Solution Hydrating Face Mask
    Jet
    This Face Mask features a light-as-air sheet that feels soft and weightless on skin. A serum containing Hyaluronic Acid helps dry, thirsty skin lock in moisture. Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
