Where the Wind Whistles Through The Cracks

As I read this quote I’m sharing with you today, it reminded me that my mistakes, my shadow, have offered me my greatest chance to learn.

We’re so afraid to look at our mistakes, to admit that we are not perfect. It’s no surprise, everything in our culture points us to never-ending improvement and perfection.

Yet, every failure has become a source of learning. Every instance I’m reminded of my flawed humanity, I can connect more fully with others.

This week I invite you to take a different perspective on your flaws and mistakes.

Perhaps they are instead teachers of great lessons. Perhaps they are what allow you to connect more fully to the humanity in others.

How can you grow from your mistakes?

