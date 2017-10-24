Hunter Clarke-Fields, Contributor
Mindfulness mama mentor with over 20 years of experience in yoga & mindfulness practices and who has taught thousands worldwide.

Where the Wind Whistles Through The Cracks

10/24/2017 12:33 pm ET

As I read this quote I’m sharing with you today, it reminded me that my mistakes, my shadow, have offered me my greatest chance to learn.

We’re so afraid to look at our mistakes, to admit that we are not perfect. It’s no surprise, everything in our culture points us to never-ending improvement and perfection.

Yet, every failure has become a source of learning. Every instance I’m reminded of my flawed humanity, I can connect more fully with others.

This week I invite you to take a different perspective on your flaws and mistakes.

Perhaps they are instead teachers of great lessons. Perhaps they are what allow you to connect more fully to the humanity in others.

How can you grow from your mistakes? Start the conversation in the comments.

Thank you so much for reading.

With warmth & lovingkindness,

Hunter Clarke-Fields

Bio: Hunter Clarke-Fields, MSAE, RYT, is a mindfulness mama mentor. She coaches over-stressed moms on how to cultivate mindfulness in their daily lives. Hunter is a certified Parent Effectiveness Training teacher and has over 20 years of experience in yoga & mindfulness practices. She has taught thousands worldwide. Hunter is the creator of the Mindful Parenting course. Click here to learn more and get free resources.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Where the Wind Whistles Through The Cracks

CONVERSATIONS