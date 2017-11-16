HUFFPOST FINDS
Where To Buy A KitchenAid Mixer For Cheap On Black Friday

By Amanda Pena
If you’ve been dreaming of upgrading your kitchen with a new KitchenAid mixer, then Black Friday is the perfect time to find one for cheap.

While the fan-favorite 5-quart Artisan model can be found at a multitude of retailers on Black Friday including Target, Sam’s Club and Macy’s, there are other makes and models on sale over the holiday weekend, like the Pro 600, 4.5-quart styles and the mini 3.5-quart model.

That’s why we’ve rounded a dozen of the best Black Friday deals on KitchenAid mixers below:

  • 1 Sam's Club: KitchenAid Ultra Power 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Assorted Colors)
    Sams Club
    Regularly: $249.98
    Black Friday: $189.98
    (Savings: $60)
  • 2 Best Buy: KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer in Empire Red
    Best Buy
    Regularly: $499.99
    Black Friday: $199.99
    (Savings: $300)
  • 3 Macy's: KitchenAid 5 qt. Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl & Flex Edge Beater
    Macys
    Regularly: $349.99
    Early Black Friday: $179.99
    After 1 p.m.: $249.99
    (Savings: $100 - $120)
  • 4 Kohl's: KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer
    Kohls
    Get $75 Kohl's Cash when you buy.
    Regularly: $379.99
    Black Friday: $279.99 (after $60.00 mail-in rebate)
    (Savings: $100)
  • 5 Kohl's: KitchenAid KSM75 Classic Plus 4.5-qt. Stand Mixer
    Kohls
    Get $60 Kohl's Cash when you buy.
    Regularly: $299.99
    Black Friday: $199.99 (after $40.00 mail-in rebate)
    (Savings: $100)
  • 6 Kohl's: KitchenAid KP26M1X Pro 600 Stand Mixer
    Kohls
    Get $120 Kohl's Cash when you buy.
    Regularly: $499.99
    Black Friday: $399.99 (after $70.00 mail-in rebate)
    (Savings: $100)
  • 7 JCPenney: KitchenAid Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
    JCPenney
    Regularly: $449
    Black Friday: $279.99 (after $60.00 mail-in rebate)
    (Savings: $170)
  • 8 JCPenney: KitchenAid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl and Flex Edge Beater
    JC Penney
    Regularly: $300
    Black Friday: $199.99 (after $30 mail-in rebate)
    (Savings: $100)
  • 9 Target: KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5 Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
    Target
    Regularly: $349.99
    Black Friday: $249.99
    (Savings: $100)
  • 10 Belk: Artisan Mini 3.5-qt. Stand Mixer
    Belk
    Regularly: $469.99 - $384.99
    Black Friday: $249.99 (after mail-in rebate)
    (Savings: $135+)
  • 11 Bon-Ton: KitchenAid Professional Lift Stand Mixer with 5-qt. Bowl (Onyx Black)
    Bonton
    Regularly: $570
    Black Friday: $199.98 (after $60 mail-in rebate)
    (Savings: $370)
  • 12 Bon-Ton: KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer
    Bonton
    Regularly: $570
    Black Friday: $299.97 (after $60 mail-in rebate)
    (Savings: $270)

