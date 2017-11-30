16 Sites To Buy Plus Size Bodysuits You'll Actually Want To Wear

Truth time: Bodysuits are the trend I used to love to hate.

Being a curvy gal myself, I’ve been healthily skeptical about this once-again trendy second-skin clothing item that used to be reserved for babies, toddler and ballet dancers.

But, after recently purchasing not one, but TWO casual bodysuits during Gap Factory’s insane Black Friday sale, I get it. I’m on team bodysuit. They’re comfortable, they’re versatile, they’re easy to travel with, and better still, they’re actually really flattering.

Especially loving @chunkyandfunkymaddie wearing our underwear as outerwear ❤️❤️❤️(🔍906442) A post shared by Asos Curve (@asos_loves_curve) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Candidly, I didn’t realize how hard it would be to find retailers creating bodysuits for curvy women until I started pulling together the research for this piece. Not enough brands are designing size-inclusive bodysuits with curvy gals in mind.

Still though, there are a handful of sites out there doing it right. That’s why I’ve pulled together a list of 16 places ― some you’ll probably know, others you probably won’t ― to buy plus size bodysuits that you’ll actually feel comfortable wearing.