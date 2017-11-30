HUFFPOST FINDS
11/30/2017 01:58 pm ET

16 Sites To Buy Plus Size Bodysuits You'll Actually Want To Wear

Suit up.
By Brittany Nims

Truth time: Bodysuits are the trend I used to love to hate.

Being a curvy gal myself, I’ve been healthily skeptical about this once-again trendy second-skin clothing item that used to be reserved for babies, toddler and ballet dancers.

But, after recently purchasing not one, but TWO casual bodysuits during Gap Factory’s insane Black Friday sale, I get it. I’m on team bodysuit. They’re comfortable, they’re versatile, they’re easy to travel with, and better still, they’re actually really flattering

Especially loving @chunkyandfunkymaddie wearing our underwear as outerwear ❤️❤️❤️(🔍906442)

A post shared by Asos Curve (@asos_loves_curve) on

Candidly, I didn’t realize how hard it would be to find retailers creating bodysuits for curvy women until I started pulling together the research for this piece. Not enough brands are designing size-inclusive bodysuits with curvy gals in mind.

Still though, there are a handful of sites out there doing it right. That’s why I’ve pulled together a list of 16 places ― some you’ll probably know, others you probably won’t ― to buy plus size bodysuits that you’ll actually feel comfortable wearing. 

  • 1 ASOS
    ASOS
    Carries up to size 26 and includes a cute selection of lingerie bodysuits, too. Check out ASOS's collection
  • 2 Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    You probably don’t think of Nordstrom as a destination for bodysuits, but it’s time to correct that. The site carries up to 4X in select bodysuit styles, which are way higher quality and more intricately designed than some of the others in this list, so it's a great option for more investment pieces. Check out Nordstrom's collection
  • 3 Gap
    Gap
    Gap carries up to 2X in most styles, but because of the stretchy quality of their cotton, everyday wear bodysuits, you can probably size down in your bodysuit. Check out Gap's selection
  • 4 Rue107
    Rue107
    I recently discovered NYC-based Rue107 and I'm obsessed with their whimsical and fun styles. They have a really fun selection of bodysuits (both see-through and collared) up to size 24. Check out Rue107's collection.
  • 5 American Eagle
    American Eagle
    Yep, we've included American Eagle on this list, and for good reason. The casual-wear retailer carries up to a size 2X in select styles, including bodysuits, and carries trendy fabrics, prints and styles, like velvet, bell sleeve, floral, off the shoulder, lace up, ribbed and more. Check out American Eagle's selection.
  • 6 Eloquii
    Eloquii
    Eloquii carries up to size 24 in more upscale (read: sequined, satin) bodysuits as well as lacy lingerie bodysuits. They're clearly high-quality, so if you're looking for a long-term bodysuit or a nice investment rather than one for casual wear, Eloquii's the place. Check out Eloquii's collection
  • 7 Lane Bryant
    Lane Bryant
    You can't pull together a trendy plus-size roundup without including Lane Bryant. The retailer carries up to size 28, and carries a pretty basic selection of bodysuits like the lace-up one seen here as well as lacy and long-sleeved bodysuits. Check out Lane Bryant's selection.
  • 8 Loralette
    Loralette
    Loralette is the ~cool younger sister~ site to Avenue, and carries up to size 24. Though they don't have a huge selection of bodysuits, they ones they have are really cute, whimsical and fun. Check out Loralette's collection.
  • 9 Forever21
    Forever21
    I’m not much of a Forever21 shopper these days, but they do have affordable en vogue fashions for ladies who want to try out a new look before investing in something higher quality. Plus, their plus section is surprisingly well-stocked, and carries up to 4X. Check out Forever21's collection
  • 10 Gap Factory
    Gap Factory
    Same as Gap, Gap Factory carries up to 2X in most styles, including bodysuits. I purchased two of their bodysuits recent and am absolutely hooked by how versatile they are. Plus, they're super stretchy, so I was able to size down in it. Check out Gap Factory's selection.
  • 11 Boohoo
    Boohoo
    Boohoo carries up to size 24. In all transparency, I’m not really a fan of this site, but decided to include them given their breadth and variety of bodysuits. They do carry a surprisingly wide selection of styles and sizes, but be warned they’re probably not the highest quality. But, if you’re looking to try out a bodysuit for the first time and don’t want to spend a lot of cash, this might be the place to experiment. Plus, they have insane sales *literally* all of the time, so it’s worth taking peek at Boohoo's selection.
  • 12 SimplyBe
    SimplyBe
    Carries up to size 26, and includes a variety of styles from printed, off the shoulder, fringe, scoop neck, open back and more. Check out SimplyBe's collection
  • 13 Torrid
    Torrid
    What would a plus-size roundup be without Torrid! This plus-size retailer carries fashions up to size 30 (!) and includes a well-stocked mix of mostly lingerie bodysuits. Check out Torrid's selection
  • 14 Charlotte Russe
    Charlotte Russe
    If you associate Charlotte Russe with your teen mall-shopping days, you're not alone. But, interestingly, this retailer has a pretty great selection of plus-size bodysuits up to size 3X. Take a look at Charlotte Russe's collection because you might find something fun worth trying out.
  • 15 Fashion To Figure
    Fashion To Figure
    Candidly, I don't know much about this site, but they do carry up to 3X, and they have a really fun selection of bodysuits for curvy gals. Check out Fashion to Figure's collection
  • 16 FullBeauty
    FullBeauty
    FullBeauty carries up to 4X in bodysuits, but up to size 44 in other clothing styles, so they're one of the most size-inclusive brands in this list. They have a unique selection of bodysuits for both lingerie and daily wear, like long sleeve, sleeveless, lace, corset, mesh and see through. Check out FullBeauty's collection

