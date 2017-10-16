Prepare yourselves: It’s the time of year for unnecessary, inappropriate or culturally insensitive Halloween costumes to surface from the deep depths of the internet.

But, there’s one category we often don’t talk about when we talk about offensive Halloween costumes ― and that’s how costumes for curvy bodies are marketed toward their wearers.

Plus size Halloween costumes are often more expensive, longer-hemmed, body-hiding versions of their straight-size counterparts. Even worse, many sites will market plus size costumes as “one-size-fits-all” under the basic sizing label “plus size.” Curvy ladies deserve better.

That’s why we’ve combed through the clutter of Halloween sites to find our favorites places to purchase plus size Halloween costumes, from size 2X and 3X, up to 7X and 8X. Check out our favorites sites below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.