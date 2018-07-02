HUFFPOST FINDS
07/02/2018 02:35 pm ET

Where To Buy Plus-Size Maternity Clothing That's Actually Cute

Plus-size maternity clothes that aren't ugly.
headshot
By Brittany Nims

Pregnant women have enough to deal with without being stressed about finding clothes to fit their growing bodies. It’s a problem curvy gals are used to — scoping out stores that carry cute clothes with inclusive sizing.

Many clothing stores are letting down their curvy mamas-to-be by not carrying inclusive maternity clothing. Those that do carry extended maternity clothes don’t usually have a super stylish collection, and it seems that stylish maternity clothing stores don’t carry much in the way of extended sizing.

That’s why we went on the hunt for plus-size maternity clothing stores that carry clothes you’d *actually* wear. (Because who wears tunic tops anymore, anyway?)

Some of the stores we found have actual plus-size maternity sections, while others simply curated clothes from their plus-size collections that are belly-friendly, intended to grow with you. Either way, we’re sure you’ll find curvy styles to dress up your bump.

Below, 11 stores to buy plus-size maternity clothing that’s actually stylish: 

  • 1 Pink Blush Maternity
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 3X<br>Shop <a href="https://www.pinkblushmaternity.com/n-70-maternity-plus.aspx?mobile=0" targe
    Pink Blush Maternity
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Shop Pink Blush Maternity's collection. 
  • 2 Good American
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 24<br>Shop <a href="https://www.goodamerican.com/collections/maternity-jeans" target="_blank">G
    Good American
    Sizes: 00 to 24
    Shop Good American's maternity jeans collection. 
  • 3 Macy's
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 3X<br>Shop <a href="https://www.macys.com/shop/womens-clothing/plus-size-maternity?id=132942" t
    Macys
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Shop Macy's maternity collection. 
  • 4 Torrid
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 10 to 30 &amp; 00 to 6X<br><i><strong>Note</strong>: Though Torrid doesn't create maternity-specific
    Torrid
    Sizes: 10 to 30 & 00 to 6X
    Note: Though Torrid doesn't create maternity-specific styles, the brand has a curation of many belly-flattering styles that'll grow with you.
    Shop Torrid's maternity curation.
  • 5 StitchFix
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 24 &amp; XS to 3X<br><i><strong>Note</strong>:&nbsp;For sizes 16 and up, StitchFix has maternity
    StitchFix
    Sizes: 0 to 24 & XS to 3X
    Note: For sizes 16 and up, StitchFix has maternity-friendly tops to get you through post-baby. 
    Learn more about  StitchFix's personal stylist program. 
  • 6 Yours Clothing
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 34<br>Shop <a href="https://www.yoursclothing.com/" target="_blank">Yours Clothing's</a> collec
    Yours Clothing
    Sizes: 14 to 34
    Shop Yours Clothing's collection. 
  • 7 Motherhood Maternity
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 3X &amp; 00 to 24<br>Shop <a href="http://www.motherhood.com/plus-size-maternity-clothes/" targ
    Motherhood Maternity
    Sizes: 1X to 3X & 00 to 24
    Shop Motherhood Maternity's collection. 
  • 8 Destination Maternity
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 22 &amp; XS to 3X<br>Shop <a href="http://www.destinationmaternity.com/plus-size/" target="_blan
    Destination Maternity
    Sizes: 2 to 22 & XS to 3X
    Shop Destination Maternity's collection. 
  • 9 JCPenney
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 3X<br>Shop <a href="https://www.jcpenney.com/g/plus-maternity-size-women/N-bwo3xZ1cj?productGri
    JCPenney
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Shop JCPenney's collection. 
  • 10 Target
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: X to 4X&nbsp;<br><i><strong>Note</strong>: Target doesn't have a specific line of plus-size maternity
    Target
    Sizes: X to 4X 
    Note: Target doesn't have a specific line of plus-size maternity wear, however they have an on-site curation of many belly-friendly styles to grow with your bump. 
    Shop Target's maternity curation. 
  • 11 Asos
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 24 &amp; XS to 3X<br><i><strong>Note</strong>: Asos doesn't have a specific plus-size maternity
    ASOS
    Sizes: 00 to 24 & XS to 3X
    Note: Asos doesn't have a specific plus-size maternity section, but the brand does have a curation of styles and sizes that'll comfortably flatter your bump.
    Shop Asos' maternity curation.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Fashion Women Parents Shoppable
Where To Buy Plus-Size Maternity Clothing That's Actually Cute
CONVERSATIONS