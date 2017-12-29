HUFFPOST FINDS
11 Weighted Blankets That Won't Weigh Down Your Wallet

By Brittany Nims

If you’re a troubled sleeper, you’ve probably heard of the newest insomnia-fighting trend: weighted blankets.

Weighted blankets are just what they sound like ― blankets that are heavier than your average bedding. But, how exactly does a 25-pound blanket help you sleep better?

Most weighted blankets have pellets sewn into pockets of the lining to give them their bulk, usually between 10 and 25 pounds. The blanket’s pressure is evenly distributed across your body, which some research suggests can provide anxiety and stress relief for those with sleep problems.

The feeling of a weighted blanket is supposed to mimic the pressure of being hugged or held, which is why weighted blankets have been used for years in occupational therapy, particularly for kids with autism

So, how heavy should your weighted blanket be to get a good night’s sleep? Experts recommend that your blanket should weight about 10 percent of your body weight, but be sure to consult your doctor before using one.

If you’re eager to get your hands on weighted blanket, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the best weighted blankets for under $200. Take a look below to find the best blanket for your best night’s sleep: 

  • 1 This cute handmade weighted blanket on Etsy
    Etsy // Soren by Angelique
    Select your preferred blanket weight at checkout, which ranges from 10 pounds to 22 pounds. Prices start at $125. Get it here
  • 2 This "Sleep Tight" weighted blanket from Brookstone
    Brookstone
    Ranges in weights from 5 pounds to 25 pounds. Prices start at $130. Get it here. 
  • 3 This handmade weighted blanket for adults on Etsy
    Etsy // My3BoysDesigns
    Select your preferred blanket weight at checkout, which ranges from 10 pounds to 30 pounds. Prices start at $125. Get it here.
  • 4 This 12-pound minky dotted cover weighted blanket on Amazon
    Amazon
    Prices start at $190. Get it here
  • 5 This 15-pound dark gray weighted blanket by Weighted Idea
    Amazon
    Prices start at $160. Get it here
  • 6 This Brookstone weighted blanket on Bed Bath and Beyond
    Bed Bath and Beyond
    Prices start at $150. Get it here
  • 7 This luxurious minky weighted blanket on Etsy
    Etsy // Komfy Couture
    Select the size and weight of your blanket at checkout, which ranges from 5 pounds to 30 pounds. Prices start at $130. Get it here.
  • 8 This charcoal weighted blanket from Weighting Comforts
    Weighting Comforts
    Though, unfortunately, it looks like most of their inventory is backordered right now. But that doesn't mean you can't still go ahead and place your order for when they're back in stock. Ranges from 10 pounds to 20 punds. Prices start at $195. Get it here
  • 9 This brushed denim cotton blanket from Mosaic Weighted Blankets
    Mosaic Weighted Blankets
    Prices start at $95. Get it here
  • 10 This 20-pound cotton weighted blanket on Amazon
    Amazon
    Prices start at $190. Get it here
  • 11 This 15-pound weighted blanket on Amazon
    Amazon
    Prices start at $175. Get it here

