Here's Where To Do All Of Your Back-To-School Recycling

It’s the time of year when back-to-school sales flood the cable channels and bombard our inboxes, but not without reason. After all, little ones grow out of their clothes almost overnight, and active teens wear out their sneakers faster than you can replace them.
But, for every new back-to-school purchase you make, you’re left with an old, unwanted item that could be headed for a landfill. The simple fact is that sometimes it’s easier to replace a worn-out item than it is to repair it, but that doesn’t mean it can’t have a second life somewhere else.
Many retailers and nonprofits collect unwanted textiles, cosmetic empties, electronics and garments in order to repurpose and recycle them. From mascara tubes and ripped jeans, to backpacks and Crayola markers, almost everything you’re replacing for the school year can be reimagined into something new.
Whether you’re a teacher who needs to recycle old art supplies, a parent who has a plethora of worn-out backpacks and gym shoes, or you’re just looking to make some extra closet space, we’ve found 11 places that’ll help you get all of your back-to-school recycling done in a flash.
Here, 11 places to do your back-to-school recycling:
-
-
2 Madewell
earth day, every day / reminder that you can always drop pre-loved jeans (from any brand) off at our stores for recycling. our friends at #bluejeansgogreen will turn ’em into housing insulation, and we’ll hand over $20 toward a new pair. (you can bring as many as you like, but each voucher you earn can only be applied to one new pair at time.) #denimmadewell
-
3 Best Buy
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10 Origins
Your AM & PM routine just got upgraded! Say “hi” to NEW High-Potency Night-A-Mins Resurfacing Cream with Fruit-Derived AHAs. 🍇 It’s our 2-in-1 overnight moisturizer & gentle peel that puts roughness to bed by smoothing & renewing skin for a healthier look. The plant & fruit acids work with other resurfacers in the formula to help slough off dead skin cells & help boost new skin cell turnover. Pair it with GinZing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer in the AM for an instant shot of radiance-boosting hydration and you’ll be ready to face the day. ☕️✨ #discoverorigins #parabenfree
-
11 & Other Stories
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.