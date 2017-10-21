Where to Find Best Restaurants in Saint Louis, MO

STLRestaurant.News is an online news publication that publishes news stories about St. Louis area restaurants and distributes press releases for local restaurants as well.

STLRestaurant.News began their online publication March 2016 and had since published more than 700 articles about St. Louis area restaurants, bars, and events relating to food and drink.

The content for STLRestaurant.News comes from a team of award-winning local journalist dedicated to the publication. In particular, two journalists that have provided the most news stories are Kara Savio, and Susan Smith-Harmon.

STLRestaurant.News is more than just another food blog sites. It is included in Google News, Bing News, Apple News, News360 and is also shared with more than 50 top-rated social websites including Google+, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr and many more.

STLRestaurant.News is owned and managed by a local St. Louis based website design, website hosting and SEO firm, St. Louis Media, LLC.

St. Louis Media, LLC also owns another related news sites, STL.News, which is also included in Google News, Google Newsstand, Bing News, Apple News, News360 and also shared with more than 50 social websites including Google+, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr and many more.

Future plans of STLRestaurant.News is to increase the distribution channels, and increase the amount of content relating to St. Louis area restaurants and to provide other services to the local restaurant industry like web design, website hosting, SEO, press release distribution and online menu ordering.

The goal for 2018 will be to publish more than 700 restaurant news articles, which exceeds their previous eighteen-month accomplishment. With thousands of restaurants across the St. Louis Metro area, St. Louis Media, does not think that their goal is unrealistic.

The goal of STLRestaurant.News has previously been to work with the small locally owned restaurants; however, they plan to expand their options to include large national chains and franchise type of restaurant establishments to extend the amount of information to their loyal readers.

St. Louis Media, LLC also owns another related news site, STL.News and manages STLRealEstate.News. STLRealEstate.News is owned by K Amant, LLC, but is designed, hosted and maintained by St. Louis Media, LLC, the parent company of STLRestaurant.News.

St. Louis Media, LLC has increased their web design service offering to include the design, hosting and optimization services of online news sites considering they own two and manage one for an unrelated news client.