Where To Find The Best Organic Cotton Sheets

We’re always looking to live more sustainably, whether it’s finding alternatives to plastic baggies or stocking up on food storage containers that don’t contain BPA.

When your head hits the sheets at night, you might not think about whether those sheets are grown organically. Organic cotton bedding is a trend that’s here to stay, not only because it’s better for you, but it’s better for the environment.

The home experts at Apartment Therapy break down the differences between traditional cotton and organic cotton, but in layman’s terms certified organic cotton has been grown, harvested, processed and manufactured without chemicals. That means it also has a lower carbon footprint than non-organic cotton.

If you’re looking to make a switch to organic cotton bedding and don’t know where to start, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to find good organic cotton sheets.

Take a look below: