Where to Next for Your Business' Sustainability Commitment?

The New Year offers a time for people to reevaluate what they're doing, alter their direction and ramp up commitment to becoming the best version of themselves. This same process should be done each year for business sustainability commitments.

On December 31, 2017, we celebrated the two-year mark of the 15-year timeline to the achievement of the Global Goals. Now in January 2018, we have less than 13 years left to achieve these 17 goals and their ambitious 169 targets. It is important that businesses start to take a serious approach to the achievement of these goals if were are going to see the 2030 deadline for the Global Goals met.

Here are a number of ways you can use the New Year to revitalise your business' approach to sustainability.

1. Start your journey

If your business has't even started its sustainability journey yet, it's never too late. Make 2018 the year you commit to writing your first sustainability document and your mission statement for sustainability.

2. Reevaluate your commitment

It's a new year; it's time to see if you lived up to last year's commitments and if you can set some even more ambitious goals for this year! Have a look through previous blogs on our website to see if you can find any new ideas for your sustainability commitment.

3. Tell others

Sustainability can only be achieved if everyone on the planet is working together to achieve it. It's important that you are not only encouraging suppliers and customers to join you in committing to sustainability but than you encourage other major industry players to do the same also. The supply chain is one of the best tools we can use to progress the agenda for sustainability.

If your business is ready to take on a new challenge in the new year or further your commitment from last year, contact us to discuss what you can do for sustainability in 2018!