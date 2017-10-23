5 Amazing Places To Shop In New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans’ music scene is a treat for the ears, its food scene a treat for the taste buds and its shopping scene a treat for the closet.

Bourbon Street might be the most well known street in the city, but other areas, including the shopping-friendly Magazine Street, are more than worth exploring.

It’s there ― and around the entire city ― that you’ll find vintage garb, local-inspired jewelry, the least cheesy souvenirs out there and more.

Check out five of our picks, straight from locals, for the best places to shop in NOLA below.

Originally a vintage only store, Trashy Diva has expanded to include its own designs since opening its doors in 1996. According to its website, its inspiration is “taken from antique and vintage clothing with a strong emphasis on feminine styles that flatter a variety of body types.” Oh, and did we mention they carry sizes 0-24? It’s a must stop.

Funky Monkey is one of the stores that lines New Orleans’ famous Magazine Street. Their revolving inventory of clothing, accessories and jewelry ranges from chic to obscure, and while the products are quick to sell out, they are continuously adding new treasures for purchase.

New Orleans is a city that thrives off of tourism, meaning there’s no shortage of cheesy souvenir T-shirts. Dirty Coast does not sell those T-shirts. Instead, it aims to create shirts “that transcend the laundry pile” and that help people “be a New Orleanian wherever” they are.

Mignon Faget is a fifth-generation New Orleanian who has taken inspiration from her hometown to create gorgeous jewelry for decades. Her work pays homage to things like voo doo, gumbo and the fleur de lis, a symbol synonymous with the city.

