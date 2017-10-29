Where will this tale take us?

TED.com What can death teach us about life?

Lately I've been thinking about dying.

Excluding birth, it's the only thing that everyone will do and no one can avoid. If anything else were subject to these conditions – say that hypothetically everyone would someday attend school, marry someone, and select somewhere to live – we would certainly start thinking about these inevitable events far ahead of time. But so often we neglect to reflect on death; perhaps due to a fear of the unknown.

Dying means no longer existing, and this is something we are incapable of defining in terms of anything other than its opposite. Said another way, we can only conceptualize death as non-existence, and because we instinctively love existing (it's arguably the only thing we do objectively well), we are predisposed to dislike and avoid its opposite. But if that thing that is no longer existing – i.e. death – is inevitable and universal, shouldn't it at least be a consistent point of consideration in our subconscious ruminations, if not a familiar concept in our conscious meditations?

When thinking about dying, there are many ways to approach the fact. To name just a few, there's the immediate nature of it (what will happen to me biologically and spiritually at the moment of death?); the external element (how will other people remember me, and will I continue to exist on Earth through some symbolic capacity – say a novel I wrote or child I created?); the eternal enquiry (is dying really an end, or is it actually a beginning?).

A personal favorite is the question of contentness that will undoubtedly arise as we arrive at death. Put simply, will we be satisfied by and proud of the life we lived? We are often inclined to measure our lives in years (when we mention death we almost always include the age it occurred at), but as Lincoln noted, it won't be the years in our life that matter when we die, but the life in our years.

John Dunne, a Holy Cross Father and Notre Dame legend, undoubtedly shared my affinity for and familiarity with this question of contentness. In his autobiography, A Journey with God in Time, Dunne shares his struggle to find contentness within a vocation in the priesthood. Referencing his diary, he notes that a major source of his "restlessness was an uneasiness with my life as a journey in time with God as my only companion" (58). Said differently, with the help of Robert Frost's famous metaphor, "I took the road less travelled by, but I was haunted by 'the road not taken'" (51).

To be "haunted by the road not taken" and "uneasy with [your] life" is to face the question of contentness head on. Dunne initially induces this restlessness by no longer neglecting death and inquiring about life accordingly, but how he overcomes it and finds contentedness is valuable to us all. His story shows how thinking about death prior to dying can provide a way to be confident that, when we someday die, we will be able to find satisfaction with and pride for how we have lived.

What Dunne did was to turn the question of contentness inside out, using it to critically examine his future long before it would otherwise have been applied to his past. "'Seek the road which makes death a fulfillment'" (43), he cites from Dag Hammarskjöld's diary. Or, in his own words: "'If I must die someday, what can I do to fulfill my desire to live?'" (42). Instead of defining death by existence, Dunne defined his existence by its inevitable end, and this recognition of our own mortality seems to be the key to ensuring that we can one day be content with the life we have lived.

Said another way, to be comfortable with death, we need to be confident with how we have lived, and doing this requires admitting early on, and successively standing in, an awareness that our time on Earth is limited. This might sound morbid but it really isn't, because acknowledging our own death doesn't mean appreciating life any less.

Rather, it means finally beholding life in its full glory because of the recognition that it won't last forever. Just like "the best day ever" or a "fleeting moment I'll never forget," life's eventual expiration is what makes it so spectacular, and Fr. Dunne shows us that the secret to living a tale that you'd be proud to tell when it's over is accepting the fact that, one day, it will be.