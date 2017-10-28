Where's Rep. Morgan Griffith on Appalachian Health?

Appalachians die earlier and in larger numbers compared to people living outside the area because of an enduring history of regional poverty, neglectful political leadership and diminished federal investment — and our local representative has been virtually silent about it.

The Appalachian Regional Commission, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky co-released a report Aug. 24 saying that people in Appalachia are altogether less healthy and die younger and at higher rates because of conditions like heart disease, cancer, lung disease and diabetes. These rates are considerably higher compared to people who live outside the mountainous 13-state region, which falls behind the rest of the U.S. in 33 out of 41 indicators of population health. Of the 10 leading causes of death, central Appalachia falls behind the U.S. average on seven of those causes.

You can easily imagine what this news report means for your own well-being and the well-being of people you love who live in Appalachia: You’ll all likely die sooner than your peers in Colorado, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Adding insult to injury, the Trump administration ordered the Interior Department to stop funding for a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine research project. The focus of the research was on the health risks of mountaintop removal mining for people who live near surface coal mine sites in central Appalachia. Current studies have connected increased rates of lung disease, heart disease, cancer and birth defects with people who live near surface mines. This National Academies study would have added a clearer and more comprehensive understanding of the consequences of surface mining for coal on peoples’ health and well-being.

By 2009, 67 mountaintops in Southwest Virginia had been removed by surface coal mining operations. One notable example is in Wise County, where surface mining has impacted an estimated 40 percent of the land area. Buchanan and Dickenson Counties are likewise spotted with surface coal mining operations.

In short, thousands of people in Virginia’s 9th District live near these surface coal mines. How those mines impact their health isn’t clear — and isn’t going to be clear anytime soon.

Such negative reports on health in Appalachia and its implications for Southwest Virginia might pose an opportunity for some elected representatives to speak out and represent their constituents.

Apparently, Rep. Morgan Griffith is not that person. Griffith could have spoken out when the Trump administration stopped the health study. He could have raised the issue of improved health care for his constituents and brought it into the national spotlight. But Griffith said nothing.

Griffith hasn’t been altogether silent on every issue. For example, Griffith has released statements declaring his support for spending massive amounts of tax-payer money on building a wall 1,400 miles away from Southwest Virginia and for President Trump ending the Obama-era immigration order DACA.

Note what Griffith did not say in response to the reports on health care in Appalachia. He did not say that he favored spending huge sums of money on health care. He did not say that millions of dollars would be spent on opioid treatment, black lung disease, cancer treatment and other illnesses that plague Appalachian communities that are without adequate basic medical care. He did not say that we need more mobile dental units and remote healthcare facilities that actually improve peoples’ lives. He said none of these things.

We know that Griffith voted for the most conservative variation of the Republican health care bill that would have left, according to the Congressional Budget Office, well over 20 million people (including many in his district) without health care. This fact, combined with his silence on the Trump administration’s move to stop research on the health effects of surface mining as well as his silence on the report of the overall poor health in Appalachia, is not entirely surprising.

This area has suffered a long history of poverty and inequality, which has created a situation where basic health care in Appalachia (and in Southwest Virginia) lags behind the nation. Political leaders in the highest offices of the land have disdainfully snubbed communities of Appalachia and exacerbated the health care problems by ignoring them. And worst of all, our congressional representative has nothing to say about it.