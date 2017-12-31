Which Black People Can Truly Benefit From Nate Parker's Unapologetic Blackness?

In 2001, a woman accused Jean Celestin (co-writer of The Birth of a Nation) and Nate Parker of sexual assault. Despite being charged by police, Penn State allowed both men to stay on campus and keep their scholarships. The court transcripts are very strange and a third party witness goes into detail about the alleged assault. Parker was acquitted and Celestin was found guilty by a jury.

“It resulted in it being litigated. I was cleared of it. That’s that. Seventeen years later, I’m a filmmaker. I have a family. I have five beautiful daughters. I have a lovely wife. I get it. The reality is I can’t relive 17 years ago. All I can do is be the best man I can be now.”

Getting acquitted doesn't mean you did nothing wrong...it means there may have not been enough evidence to prove your wrongdoing. — No Relation (@TheCosby) August 15, 2016

In a 2014 video interview, Parker reportedly said that he would never play the role of a gay man because he wanted to “preserve the black man.” Although the video has been scrapped from the Internet, past tweets show people’s reactions to Parker’s homophobic rhetoric.

Nate Parker said Hollywood offers Black actors consisting of "men with questionable sexuality." Who knew Black gay men were everywhere? — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) September 25, 2014

Dammit, Nate Parker! So disappointed when my menfolk are homophobic. Ruins fantasies. — Boycott Meyonce (@okjoi) September 26, 2014

How in the hell is Nate Parker wrong for saying he won't play a gay character? Damn yall mofos crazy for just no damn reason. — Kahlil Gibran (@The_Urban_Muse) December 6, 2014

@GPBmadeit I love u 2 PIECES, but as a proud black gay MAN, me and my "questionable sexuality" can't support your film starring Nate Parker. — Son of Baldwin (@SonofBaldwin) September 25, 2014

Suggesting that gay black men are not real black men because of their sexual orientation is homophobic rhetoric that needs to die. Claiming that playing a role “with questionable sexuality,” is inherently degrading towards black men begs the question: which black people can truly benefit from his unapologetic blackness and social justice work?

People are allowed to call Nate Parker out for his shady past

Bringing up Nate Parker’s past is not a conspiracy theory to keep The Birth of a Nation from hitting theaters. Black liberation must always be inclusive. When it’s not, it harms other black people.

Parker’s rhetoric privileges a certain type of black person while penalizing other black people for other aspects of their identity. Liberating black people does not only mean liberating cis heterosexual black men. It also means liberating black women and black people in the LGBTQIA community.

In a recent interview given to Vanity Fair, Parker says:

”When a nation refuses [to] admit its wrongs and its citizens aren’t able to discuss their shared histories and injuries, it cannot and will not heal.”

He is absolutely right. But this logic cannot solely apply to the crimes of white America. People whose past contributes to a violent and demeaning culture of oppressed minorities (women and the LGBTQIA community) must atone for their past.