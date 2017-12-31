Which Black People Can Truly Benefit From Nate Parker's Unapologetic Blackness?

In 2001, a woman accused Jean Celestin (co-writer of The Birth of a Nation) and Nate Parker of sexual assault. Despite being charged by police, Penn State allowed both men to stay on campus and keep their scholarships. The court transcripts are very strange and a third party witness goes into detail about the alleged assault. Parker was acquitted and Celestin was found guilty by a jury.
Ten years later, a women’s rights group sued Penn State on behalf of the alleged victim. According to reports, “the university settled the case with the female student, paying her $17,000.” In an interview in Variety, Parker addresses the past allegations:
“It resulted in it being litigated. I was cleared of it. That’s that. Seventeen years later, I’m a filmmaker. I have a family. I have five beautiful daughters. I have a lovely wife. I get it. The reality is I can’t relive 17 years ago. All I can do is be the best man I can be now.”
The relationship between sexual assault and black women is very real. A study by RAINN reveals that 994 out of 1000 perpetrators of sexual violence serve no time in jail and 2-8 percent of rapes are falsely reported. A rape accusation is very serious thing to have on record. Although Parker was not prosecuted, the existence of this accusation is concerning and brings into question how Parker’s efforts to address systemic racism can truly be inclusive of black women.
In a 2014 video interview, Parker reportedly said that he would never play the role of a gay man because he wanted to “preserve the black man.” Although the video has been scrapped from the Internet, past tweets show people’s reactions to Parker’s homophobic rhetoric.
Suggesting that gay black men are not real black men because of their sexual orientation is homophobic rhetoric that needs to die. Claiming that playing a role “with questionable sexuality,” is inherently degrading towards black men begs the question: which black people can truly benefit from his unapologetic blackness and social justice work?
People are allowed to call Nate Parker out for his shady past
Bringing up Nate Parker’s past is not a conspiracy theory to keep The Birth of a Nation from hitting theaters. Black liberation must always be inclusive. When it’s not, it harms other black people.
Parker’s rhetoric privileges a certain type of black person while penalizing other black people for other aspects of their identity. Liberating black people does not only mean liberating cis heterosexual black men. It also means liberating black women and black people in the LGBTQIA community.
In a recent interview given to Vanity Fair, Parker says:
”When a nation refuses [to] admit its wrongs and its citizens aren’t able to discuss their shared histories and injuries, it cannot and will not heal.”
He is absolutely right. But this logic cannot solely apply to the crimes of white America. People whose past contributes to a violent and demeaning culture of oppressed minorities (women and the LGBTQIA community) must atone for their past.
Parker is a great actor who will bring more positive representations of black people to the screen. But Parker’s work cannot be fully appreciated by all black people if his words and actions continue to marginalize certain black people.