Which City Will Be Home To Amazon's HQ2?

Amazon is winding up its calls for proposals to host its next headquarters. Many different cities have put in their bids, and even individuals have gotten in on the action. Michael Jordan called for Charlotte, North Carolina to host Amazon, while a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia offered to change its name to Amazon, Georgia. Sure, there have been plenty of gimmicks, but after Amazon reviews all of the proposals they will have to pick a winner.

There are many obvious choices in the Midwest. Louisville, Kentucky stands out as a shipping and logistics choice thanks to the UPS Worldport and the convergence of three major Interstate highways. There is also close proximity to beverage alcohol production should Amazon ever decide it wants to expand into online alcohol sales - a third of all beverage alcohol in the United States is produced in Kentucky.

Cincinnati, Ohio has a similar draw since Amazon is already investing in the airport package handling facility there. Two major interstates converge, and there is a large population and plenty of room to expand. The talent pool can be drawn from numerous major universities from the tri-state region.

Chicago, Illinois is another possibility, as is St. Louis, Missouri. There are even plenty of places on the East Coast for Amazon to call home. Pittsburgh has put up a pretty good argument, as have some places in New Jersey. Baltimore, Maryland has been a serious proposal with an eye on revitalization.

But what if Amazon decides to keep its second headquarters on the West Coast? There’s plenty of talent, shipping, and infrastructure there. There’s Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. One of the West Coast standouts in the competition is San Diego, California.

California already has a lot to offer a large company like Amazon, like beautiful weather and a very large population to support it. There are 11 main reasons why San Diego sticks out from the rest:

Qualcomm developed the mobile web there and they are already working on rolling out 5G GoFundMe was founded in San Diego and they have recently expanded The Smart Cities Initiative will bring major lifestyle upgrades to the city soon San Diego is more patent dense than any other city in America 80 area colleges and universities graduated 72k graduates in 2014 alone Social Media Marketing World draws 4000 marketing professionals a year The Port of San Diego is a top 30 container port It’s close to Mexico There are numerous co-working spaces, including the enormous WeWork Military bases bring in fresh talent in the form of military spouses Kids are learning entrepreneurial skills from Real World Scholars