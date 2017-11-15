Which Diamond should I prefer?

The Diamond color plays a big role in terms of your personal preferences. The color of the stone is very important to pick the right stone. Discover the secret of gemstones to make your engagement ring special.

Diamond: The pure beauty and innocence of the diamond will take your breath away. The splendidly sparkling and timeless beauty has been admired by women for centuries. The simple and innocent beauty of diamonds will surely make your custom engagement ring a very special one.

Black diamond: confident and extraordinary ... The solid look and the much desired black color symbolize the stability. If you have a certain style, the black diamond will definitely delight you with its mysterious look. If you have a contemporary or sophisticated look, this timeless, fashionable color will give your mind self-confidence and style.

Emerald: To all spring lovers! The unique and deep green is the symbol of love and rebirth. We call on all artists and creative here, because the emerald cut diamond engagement ring will be their favorite! Emerald is also the symbol of a happy and successful marriage.

Sapphire: The strongly saturated blue tone is the meaning of loyalty and trust. The amazing deep blue creates the ultimate charm and feel with its fresh look and deep ocean blue color. If you have confidence and strength, this is your stone.

Ruby: Strong feelings and the loveliest love storms ... Rubin adds passion and royalty to your engagement ring. The deep red vibrations create wealth and an essential beauty. If you have an ambitious and open-minded personality, ruby ​​is definitely for you. The ruby ​​is the symbol of unconditional love and true passion.

White Sapphire: When the noble, elegant and mysterious gemstone describes you, this colorless and timeless elegance is all yours. If you have inner harmony and bring it to every place you are in, White Sapphire is the perfect choice.

Amethyst: The mystical purple look has a very high energy and creates a great combination with white gold, palladium or platinum. If you want a strong and contemporary look, you can look at our Amethyst collection. Citrine: If you have high energy, then the bright glow of citrine must be your choice. The hue is like a gift from the sun and makes your statement bold and strong. If you have an optimistic and social character, this graceful stone will support your personality.

Blue Topaz: If you like bright and rich blues, the blue topaz gives extra attention to your engagement ring. The unique shine will draw your eyes and the seductive blue glow will be the symbol of your loyalty.

Garnet: The most elegant red color creates a very intense and strong statement. It is the color of life and vitality. So if you have very high life energy, a strong attachment to life, and support that with your eternal love of the heart, garnet is your stone. Garnet is a lifelong romance for your true love.

Peridot: You will be captivated by this fairytale energy and light reflection, if you like green-yellow shades. The earth tone reminds you of Mother Nature and her speechless beauty. He also has a secret message between you and your lover that says "I trust you and love you".

Aquamarine: The stunning blue color and brightness of the deep blue color match perfectly with any metal color. The eye-catching, fresh look will bring you to a lovely moment with its elegant beauty. The tropical ocean blue is the expression of your love.

Fire Opal: The deep orange has a strong vibration of these shades and it reminds of the romantic sunset time on a coast. This high energy gives the soul a positive atmosphere. It is also the symbol of lasting happiness and is suitable for creative dreamers. If you follow your dreams and are always positive no matter where you are, a Fire Opal engagement ring will be your biggest backer.

Green Amethyst: The light green color is the symbol of renewal and if you want a stunning yet rare look, Green Amethyst is a great option for you. The new chapter is a new beginning of your life. If the new challenges are always welcome, green amethyst, with its beautiful and rare color and the meaning it carries, suits you very well.

Green Tourmaline: If you have a cheerful mind and balance your environment, the green hue of green tourmaline will complete your character. Celebrate the greatest moment of your life with a green tourmaline engagement ring. Pink Tourmaline: The romantic and bright vibrations of pink will capture you at first glance. It's the color of pure love and the sweetest pink hues you can ever find. If you have a fancy and a pretty style, pink tourmaline engagement ring offers a lot! It is also the constant reminder of your deep feelings of love.

Rose Quartz: The soft and delicate pink color creates a romantic look. Not too much attention and yet easy to recognize! The soothing energy of Rose Quartz is like a haven you always want to break in just like your relationship. If you're a true romantic, hold this beautiful moment forever in your engagement ring with a rose quartz.

Yellow Sapphire: The fire of bright yellow will awaken all your senses with its brilliance. It's time to show your creative and intellectual energy. If you have a strong and brave personality, the rich yellow hue will remind you of all your emotions.

Smoky Quartz: The secret of this stone color gives your engagement ring a unique look. With its warm coffee tone it gives the wearer a natural feeling. It has an earthy appearance, so that all nature lovers can wear this stone and honor Mother Nature. Not too intrusive, because it's time to stay down to earth!