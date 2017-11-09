Which hair products are safe to use when expecting?

Pregnancy is an incredible period for every woman, also being a rather complex process that changes your entire body. If you think that your hair will have to suffer due to pregnancy, you are wrong, because hair tends to be thicker, shinier, and more beautiful when you are pregnant. The hormonal changes that occur in a woman’s body during pregnancy affect the normal hair growth cycle in a positive manner. Instead of shedding, as it normally happens, your hair stays, while continuing to grow, which makes it look longer and thicker than usual. Also, some researchers found out that hair also thickens during pregnancy, increasing its diameter, so besides the news of having a baby, you should also be prepared to enjoy beautiful voluminous hair.

Still, there are some things you need to have in mind when it comes to hair care during the pregnancy period. To start with, you should avoid using chemicals, so processes like dying your hair, perm, highlights, or relaxing it should be gone for the nine months of your pregnancy. Of course, if you ask several doctors about this part you will hear different opinions, some saying that you should definitely stop while others not seeing any problems in these hair care habits. Also, some will say that you should at least avoid them during your first trimester, not being that dangerous to do them later on. The differences in medical opinions occur because there aren’t any relevant studies on how hair dye or other chemicals contained by hair care products affect the unborn baby if the mother is using them.

But, even so, it is believed that chemicals can be absorbed by the mother’s skin, through the scalp when using various products like hair dye for example, and end up in the baby’s system. As said by lifestyle blogger Lela London: ”The skin is the biggest organ we have, providing us with the protection we need. Still, it is not a shield that protects us 100% from external factors. Some of them can pass through this barrier if their molecules are small enough to be absorbed into the skin’s pores”, Such pores exist in the scalp as well, which may indicate that chemicals from using hair care products can end up in the mother’s body and from there to the baby. If the skin of the scalp is irritated, the risk is even higher, because an irritated skin has far more security breaches than normal skin.

What can a soon-to-be-mother do in order to preserve her appearance during pregnancy and avoid the risk of getting any chemicals into her body? Because hair dyes are the ones that represent the highest risk, due to the fact that they have to be kept on the hair and scalp for longer periods before being removed, you should opt for natural looking hair extensions, or try natural hair dyes, like henna. Still, there’s no need to change your usual hair care products, such as your shampoo and conditioner, fixing spray, mousse, gel, or stop using the curling-iron. All these products can do any harm because they are not allowed to linger on the scalp or they are used at a superficial level.

However, if you do use prescription anti-dandruff shampoo, you should talk with your doctor whether it is safe to continue using it during your pregnancy. These prescription shampoos are usually medicated, which means that there are chemical substances in their composition to help you keep dandruff under control, some of these shampoos not being indicated for use during pregnancy. While doctors say that antifungal shampoos are usually safe for using, shampoos with cortisone are not that safe, and they should receive a green light from the obstetrics-gynecologist doctor that is monitoring the mother’s evolution and state of health.

Another problem that may appear during pregnancy, when it comes to using hair care products, is that a woman may sense the fragrance of the products she uses as being too strong, and therefore be bothering. If you notice that the perfume of the products you use starts to bother you, the solution would be to get fragrance-free products to replace your usual ones. Once you give birth to your baby, you should be able to get back to your usual products without a problem.