Which Hunt Is The Witch Hunt?

“You know, I go to Washington and I see all these politicians, and I see the swamp, and it’s not a good place. In fact, today, I said we ought to change it from the word “swamp” to the word “cesspool” or perhaps to the word “sewer.”

(APPLAUSE)

“But it’s not good. Not good. And I see what’s going on. And believe me, I’d much rather be with you, that I can tell you.”

“Boy Scout values are American values. And great Boy Scouts become great, great Americans.”

(APPLAUSE)

“As the Scout law says, a scout is trustworthy, loyal ― we could use some more loyalty I will tell that you that.” (AG Sessions was an Eagle Scout)

(APPLAUSE)

I’m waving to people back there so small I can’t even see them. Man, this is a lot of people. Turn those cameras back there, please. That is so incredible. By the way, what do you think the chances are that this incredible massive crowd, record setting, is going to be shown on television tonight? One percent or zero?”

(APPLAUSE)

“The fake media will say, ‘President Trump spoke’ ― you know what is – ‘President Trump spoke before a small crowd of Boy Scouts today.’ That’s some ― that is some crowd. Fake media. Fake news.”